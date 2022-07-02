Where Was Pat Sajak Before His 'Wheel of Fortune' Fame? Inside His Military Career During The Vietnam War

Pat Sajak made his name as one of the most popular game show hosts of all time, but who was he before his hosting gig with Wheel of Fortune?

Patrick Leonard Sajdak was born on October 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, where he was raised by his parents Leonard and Joyce Sajak, but the now 75-year-old television personality got his start in show business in an unexpected place — while serving in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.