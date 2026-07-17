Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz Reveal Photo Proof of the Night They Got High With Paul McCartney

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/YouTube Seth Rogen said he kept saying 'thank you' while filming a romantic scene with Penélope Cruz for their movie, 'The Invite.'

On Wednesday, July 15’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he welcomed his longtime friend Rogen as a guest on the show, and the two had several stories to share. The most notable among them was, obviously, their account of sharing a joint with The Beatles icon.

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Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz Revealed Photo Proof of Their Wild Night With Paul McCartney

Source: MEGA Seth Rogen said he was shocked by Paul McCartney asking him to get high with him.

The duo revealed that they met the singer during the wrap party for the season’s last episode of Saturday Night Live. “It was like four in the morning or something like that,” Rogen recalled. “And Paul McCartney comes up to me. It was a shock. And he came up to me and was like, ‘Yo, Seth, do you want to smoke some weed with me? Which was a shock! I've never met him or been this close to him," he added.

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Source: MEGA Ike Barinholtz shared a photo of him and Seth Rogen smoking a joint with Paul McCartney.

The pair admitted that they had shared the story before, but no one believed them. Barinholtz revealed that he finally remembered that he had a photo of the moment, because he had told Paul Rudd to snap a picture if he saw him talking to the rock legend. They shared the photo during the talk show, which showed Rogen and McCartney leaning in toward a joint while Barinholtz stood beside them, looking on.

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Seth Rogen Ribbed Ike Barinholtz on Fangirling Over Paul McCartney

Source: MEGA Seth Rogen ribbed Ike Barinholtz over his reaction to meeting Paul McCartney.

The Superbad cowriter then shared that he was completely “blown away” by the proposition, which Barinholtz agreed to. However, the two quickly fell into banter as Rogen trolled his friend for being overzealous about meeting McCartney. “The fact that you’re not embarrassed by this story is genuinely shocking,” he said to the host. “I wish I was as forgiving of myself as you seem to be. I would be haunted by my behavior if I were you in this,” he joked.

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Source: MEGA Seth Rogen said Ike Barinholtz 'fangirled' over Paul McCartney.

Barinholtz playfully pushed back on the accusation, saying, “How dare you?” The Hunt star then stated that he thought he was being totally cool during their conversation. Rogen disagreed, saying that his The Studio costar “fangirled out” upon meeting the icon. The 49-year-old remained adamant in his stance and pointed out that he only told the singer that he was a big fan. “Well, first of all, right there,” Rogen interjected. “You don’t got to tell Paul McCartney you’re a big fan,” he added.

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Source: MEGA Seth Rogen joked that Paul McCartney rolled his eyes at Ike Barinholtz after he left their conversation.