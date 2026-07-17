Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz Reveal Photo Proof of the Night They Got High With Paul McCartney
July 17 2026, Published 3:51 a.m. ET
Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz recently revealed that they have photographic proof of getting high with Paul McCartney.
Jimmy Kimmel is currently enjoying a two-month-long vacation, and he has asked some of the biggest names in the industry to fill in for him on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Barinholtz is among those guest hosts, hosting the show from Monday, July 13, to Friday, July 17.
On Wednesday, July 15’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he welcomed his longtime friend Rogen as a guest on the show, and the two had several stories to share.
The most notable among them was, obviously, their account of sharing a joint with The Beatles icon.
Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz Revealed Photo Proof of Their Wild Night With Paul McCartney
The duo revealed that they met the singer during the wrap party for the season’s last episode of Saturday Night Live.
“It was like four in the morning or something like that,” Rogen recalled.
“And Paul McCartney comes up to me. It was a shock. And he came up to me and was like, ‘Yo, Seth, do you want to smoke some weed with me? Which was a shock! I've never met him or been this close to him," he added.
The pair admitted that they had shared the story before, but no one believed them.
Barinholtz revealed that he finally remembered that he had a photo of the moment, because he had told Paul Rudd to snap a picture if he saw him talking to the rock legend.
They shared the photo during the talk show, which showed Rogen and McCartney leaning in toward a joint while Barinholtz stood beside them, looking on.
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Seth Rogen Ribbed Ike Barinholtz on Fangirling Over Paul McCartney
The Superbad cowriter then shared that he was completely “blown away” by the proposition, which Barinholtz agreed to.
However, the two quickly fell into banter as Rogen trolled his friend for being overzealous about meeting McCartney.
“The fact that you’re not embarrassed by this story is genuinely shocking,” he said to the host.
“I wish I was as forgiving of myself as you seem to be. I would be haunted by my behavior if I were you in this,” he joked.
Barinholtz playfully pushed back on the accusation, saying, “How dare you?”
The Hunt star then stated that he thought he was being totally cool during their conversation.
Rogen disagreed, saying that his The Studio costar “fangirled out” upon meeting the icon.
The 49-year-old remained adamant in his stance and pointed out that he only told the singer that he was a big fan.
“Well, first of all, right there,” Rogen interjected.
“You don’t got to tell Paul McCartney you’re a big fan,” he added.
The Blockers star doubled down on his point and joked that the music legend deserved to know the emotional impact his performance of “Band on the Run” had on him.
“You didn’t even see this. As I walked away, he said that was a lovely anecdote,” he quipped.
However, Rogen let him know that after Barinholtz left the conversation, McCartney “breathed a sigh of relief,” and “fully eye-rolled” the comedian.