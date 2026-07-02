Seth Rogen Reveals Sean 'Diddy' Combs Once Invited Him on a Private Hot Air Balloon: 'I Said No'
July 2 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
Seth Rogen shared a cringeworthy story about turning down an invitation to go on a private hot air balloon ride with Sean "Diddy" Combs during a game of "Lie vs. Lie" with his The Invite costar and director, Olivia Wilde.
The bizarre encounter took place years ago at The French Laundry, a highly exclusive restaurant in California.
Rogen and his then-fiancée (now wife), Lauren Miller, were sitting at a table right next to the disgraced rapper.
'Puff Daddy Came Over to Me and My Wife'
“Many years ago, me and my wife were at The French Laundry, one of the fanciest restaurants in the world, and at the table beside us was… Puff Daddy,” Rogen recounted to Entertainment Weekly.
“Puff Daddy came over to me and my wife and he said, ‘What are you guys doing tomorrow morning?’ And we said, ‘We’re here actually scouting wedding locations.’ And he said, ‘Well, if you have time, would you like to come hot air ballooning with me?’” Rogen continued.
The Studio star immediately declined, a choice he looks back on with immense relief.
“I said no, which I’m very happy about, because the last thing I need in the world is a photo of me on a hot air balloon alone with Puff Daddy waving and smiling," he noted.
Given the massive legal troubles and heavy scrutiny currently surrounding Diddy, pop culture fans are calling it the greatest "no" of Rogen's entire life.
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“Seth’s survival instinct needs to be studied in universities. Dodged a literal hover-bullet,” said one fan.
“Seth's Spidey sense was working overtime that day. ‘No thanks’ has never aged better in human history,” a second person wrote.
“That ‘no’ aged incredibly well,” mused another.
Inside Diddy's Scandals
Combs was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. In October 2025, he was sentenced to 50 months (four years and two months) in prison and a $500,000 fine.
While he was acquitted of more serious s-- trafficking and racketeering charges, legal battles continue. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing separate sexual assault investigations, and he faces ongoing civil litigation, including a recent lawsuit alleging the sexual assault of a minor in 2007, which his representatives have denied.
He currently has a pending appeal for his federal convictions.