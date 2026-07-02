NEWS Seth Rogen Reveals Sean 'Diddy' Combs Once Invited Him on a Private Hot Air Balloon: 'I Said No' Source: MEGA;Unsplash Seth Rogen hilariously detailed dodging a bullet by declining an invitation to a private air ballon ride with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Lesley Abravanel July 2 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Seth Rogen shared a cringeworthy story about turning down an invitation to go on a private hot air balloon ride with Sean "Diddy" Combs during a game of "Lie vs. Lie" with his The Invite costar and director, Olivia Wilde. The bizarre encounter took place years ago at The French Laundry, a highly exclusive restaurant in California. Rogen and his then-fiancée (now wife), Lauren Miller, were sitting at a table right next to the disgraced rapper.

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'Puff Daddy Came Over to Me and My Wife'

Seth Rogen reveals Diddy once invited him and his wife on a private hot air balloon ride and says he’s NEVER been happier to turn down an invitation 😭💀👀



“I said no, which I’m very happy about, because the last thing I need in the world is a photo of me on a hot air balloon… pic.twitter.com/gnHSxQ6VFq — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) July 1, 2026 Source: @KillaKreww/x Sean 'Diddy' Combs once invited Seth Rogen and his partner onto his hot air balloon.

“Many years ago, me and my wife were at The French Laundry, one of the fanciest restaurants in the world, and at the table beside us was… Puff Daddy,” Rogen recounted to Entertainment Weekly. “Puff Daddy came over to me and my wife and he said, ‘What are you guys doing tomorrow morning?’ And we said, ‘We’re here actually scouting wedding locations.’ And he said, ‘Well, if you have time, would you like to come hot air ballooning with me?’” Rogen continued.

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Source: MEGA The comedian admitted he's 'very happy' he turned down the offer given the rapper's recent scandals.

The Studio star immediately declined, a choice he looks back on with immense relief. “I said no, which I’m very happy about, because the last thing I need in the world is a photo of me on a hot air balloon alone with Puff Daddy waving and smiling," he noted. Given the massive legal troubles and heavy scrutiny currently surrounding Diddy, pop culture fans are calling it the greatest "no" of Rogen's entire life.

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Source: MEGA Seth Rogen crossed paths with the rapper at The French Laundry.

“Seth’s survival instinct needs to be studied in universities. Dodged a literal hover-bullet,” said one fan. “Seth's Spidey sense was working overtime that day. ‘No thanks’ has never aged better in human history,” a second person wrote. “That ‘no’ aged incredibly well,” mused another.

Inside Diddy's Scandals

Source: MEGA The rapper was given a 50-month prison sentence for prostitution charges.