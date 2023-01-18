Excuse Me? Shakira Allegedly Found Out About Gerard Piqué Cheating After Her Jam Jar Disappeared

"As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she emphasized. "Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead."

"And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," Shakira continued. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."