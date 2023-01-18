OK Magazine
Excuse Me? Shakira Allegedly Found Out About Gerard Piqué Cheating After Her Jam Jar Disappeared

Jan. 18 2023

Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up over — a jam jar?

The "Hips Don't Lie" songstress allegedly realized the father of her children was stepping out on their relationship after she realized her container of strawberry jam was missing from the fridge.

shakira gerrard
Source: mega

According to the source, Shakira returned to their home only to find the item missing because both of their sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — as well as Piqué hate the sweet condiment.

SHAKIRA SUBTLY SHADES EX GERARD PIQUÉ IN NEW YEAR'S DAY MESSAGE AFTER REACHING CUSTODY AGREEMENT

The Latin superstar hinted at the situation in her music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s single “Te Felicito,” where her collaborator's head can be seen placed on a platter in the fridge.

This is another shot taken at the soccer star and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, whom she recently sang about in her new track "BZRP Music Session #53." In the song, she sings in Spanish, “You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," seemingly referencing her tax trial.

shakira gerrard
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Shakira
Shakira has not shied away from how hurt she's been by the entire ordeal. "I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," she revealed in an interview about the demise of their romance.

SHAKIRA SHARES SHOCKING PHOTO OF HER FATHER'S BRUISED FACE AFTER HE SUFFERED A 'BAD FALL' IN SPAIN FOLLOWING GERARD PIQUÉ SPLIT

gerard pique shakira ex
Source: mega
"As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" she emphasized. "Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead."

"And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," Shakira continued. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."

ShowNews Today first reported the jar incident.

