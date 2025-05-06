Shakira Divides Fans as She Ignores 2025 Met Gala Theme With 'Ridiculous' Gigantic Pink Gown
Did Shakira miss the memo on this year’s Met Gala theme?
On Monday, May 5, the Colombian superstar had everyone talking when she hit the red carpet in a massive pink gown by Prabal Gurung that didn’t exactly follow the 2025 theme: Tailored for You, inspired by the Costume Institute’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style exhibit.
The form-fitting dress showed off her figure with a bold sheer panel slicing across the front, but it was the over-the-top details that really grabbed attention — a dramatic crinkled train that looked like a parachute and huge puffed sleeves that gave it a theatrical twist.
She completed the look with soft, flowing caramel curls, a diamond necklace and sheer black gloves dotted in tiny patterns.
Naturally, the internet had something to say after the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer posed for photos in front of a stylish funeral-themed venue packed with a white floral backdrop and black and gray outfits around her.
“Shakira did not understand the assignment. Cute dress though,” one person wrote on X.
“Ridiculous,” someone bluntly said on Instagram.
“Shakira researching this year’s theme,” joked another, posting a meme of a woman blindfolded.
“Bedsheet,” a fourth user snapped.
“How the f--- is this on theme?” one critic asked.
“The theme?? She didn’t dress like it,” another added.
Still, her fans came to her defense and praised her look.
“You’re truly a goddess!!!! but your hair is absolutely exceptional here,” one fan gushed.
“STUNNINGGGGGG!!!🤩,” someone else raved.
“Pretty🌸,” a third simply wrote, while a fan chimed in, “Wowwww Barbie queen 🌸🌸🌸.”
Another called her, “more like the definition of ‘Aphrodite’ 😭💗.”
“Beautiful, feminine and delicate, she looks like a Barbie,” an avid fan described.
Turns out, the look took some last-minute adjustments before the big entrance, as Nicole Scherzinger shared some behind-the-scenes moment.
The 46-year-old Pussycat Dolls singer posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing Shakira and a group of stars in a limo headed to the Met Gala. In the clip, someone could be seen sewing the “TQG” songstress into the pastel pink gown.
“This is the behind the scenes that people don’t see,” the Broadway star said as Shakira smiled and laughed through the chaos.
When she realized she was being filmed, Shakira playfully threw her head back and joked she was “suffering.”
“Poor Shakira. She just said, ‘Ow!’ ‘Cause the needle,” Scherzinger added, while Shakira mentioned it “wasn’t the first time" it happened today.