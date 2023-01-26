Fans Slam Shakira's 'Unfaithful' Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Piqué For Flaunting New Girlfriend: 'Think About The Kids'
Fans are totally "team Shakira" after her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué went Instagram official with his 23-year-old new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.
The longtime lovers announced their shocking split in June 2022, however, Piqué was later exposed for cheating on the "Can't Remember to Forget You" songstress with Marti.
Piqué left little explanation for the Wednesday, January 25, selfie of him and his new lady, as there was no caption alongside the photo of the duo cuddling close
FANS ROOT FOR SHAKIRA AFTER SPILLING DETAILS ABOUT GERARD PIQUÉ'S SALACIOUS AFFAIR IN NEW SONG
Despite the retired soccer star's lack of description for the snap, Shakira's army of supporters had quite a lot to say, and quickly flooded Piqué's comments section with loads of support for the legendary artist.
"I don't know why!! But it hurts me to see this picture 💔 💔," one heartbroken fan of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer wrote, while another added, "Honey, we know you were crying asking to come back, just live your life on low profile, a time is passing shame."
Other Instagram users slammed the father-of-two for turning his back on his and Shakira's two children — Sasha, 7, and Milan, 10 — and being seemingly proud to show it off for the world to see.
"Think of all the little kids / young people who follow Piqué and have him as a role model; do you think it's right that he's literally bragging about having been unfaithful and having destroyed his family?????" one individual questioned.
IRINA SHAYK BARES ALL IN TOPLESS SELFIE AFTER SPOTTED ENJOYING BASKETBALL GAME WITH SHAKIRA'S EX GERARD PIQUÉ
"I would be ashamed to brag that not only had I been unfaithful to my partner, but also to have destroyed my family without even thinking about how that might affect the children. If you no longer love your partner there are ways to end things healthy; you shouldn't be proud of being unfaithful publicly, and even less you should shiver about it," another user ridiculed.
"Many understand that you already turned the page and are in love but not so please, if you did not give time to your wife to overcome your cheating, give time to your little ones, they do not have to see their parents with new couples yet, and will be the time and time to explain and help them overcome and move on without their parents attached I insist...... all the right to fall in love again and nothing to say clear, it's beautiful, but things as they are, you made things terrible," a disappointed fan of Shakira concluded.