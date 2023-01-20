Irina Shayk Bares All In Topless Selfie After Spotted Enjoying Basketball Game With Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué
Irina Shayk was feeling herself when she posted a topless photo of herself — after she was spotted hanging out with Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué at a basketball game in Paris, France.
In new photos, the model, 37, and the soccer star, 35, were seen looking cozy.
Prior to the brunette beauty's big night out, she captioned a slew of Instagram photos: "Crazy Paris ….. NBA get ready 🖤… @maisonalaia 🖤."
"Paris ….The sweetest taboo… felling Sade," she later posted.
The athlete has been in the midst of some drama, as Shakira, who shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué, recently wrote a song about him.
"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," Shakira pens about her former partner of 11 years. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in."
She sings, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.
Shakira continues, "She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,"
The "She Wolf" songstress is allegedly referring to how she found out Piqué was cheating on her — and it was all because the strawberry jam was nowhere to be found.
According to a source, the 45-year-old returned home only to find the condiment, which her sons and ex hate, missing from the fridge.
Piqué is supposedly in a relationship with Clara Chia Marti after the ordeal.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Shayk and Piqué.