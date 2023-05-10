Tom Cruise Sends Shakira Flowers After Intimate Hangout at Miami Grand Prix: 'There Is Chemistry'
It looks like Tom Cruise is shooting his shot with Shakira!
"He is extremely interested in pursuing her," a source revealed after the unexpected duo was seen mingling at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami on Sunday, May 7.
"There is chemistry," the insider confessed to a news publication, as they spilled Cruise even sent Shakira flowers after their intimate hangout over the weekend.
The Top Gun: Maverick star may just be the perfect suitor for Shakira, 46, following her shocking split from longtime lover Gerard Piqué in June 2022.
"Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom," the confidante explained of the "Whenever, Wherever" singer, who ended her relationship with Piqué, 36, after she allegedly discovered he was cheating with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, 24.
An added bonus is that Cruise, 60, is "a nice-looking guy, and he is talented," the source gushed.
"And she isn’t taller than him," the insider quipped of the 5'7'' actor and the 5'2'' Latin icon.
Romance rumors between the two were ignited after they was spotted being escorted off the track ahead of Sunday's big race.
- New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise Spotted Mingling With Newly-Single Shakira at Miami Grand Prix: Watch
- Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Private Son Connor Cruise Hits the Golf Course in Rare Instagram Photo
- Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Praises Actor's Work Ethic but Admits Filming Was 'Chaotic'
Cruise and Shakira were both guided into a VIP area, where they continued to engage in conversation. The blonde bombshell was accompanied by one of her and Piqué’s two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.
Meanwhile, many fans of the award-winning artist are hoping the potential fling fizzles out quickly, as they don't find the Mission: Impossible star to be worthy of Shakira.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"RUN GIRL! RUNNNN," one person tweeted after hearing the news, as another added, "keep our queen away from this [trash]."
Single Shakira is something her supporters are still getting used to after she had been in a relationship with Piqué for more than a decade.
The former flames confirmed they were dating in 2011 after meeting one year prior. In June 2022, the couple shocked the world when they announced they were calling it quits on their 11-year relationship via a joint social media statement.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," Shakira and the soccer star announced at the time.
Page Six spoke to a source about Cruise's interest in Shakira.