Shakira Sings Along To Hit Song 'Kill My Ex' After Split From Gerard Piqué
Shady! Shakira danced around to SZA's hit song "Kill My Ex" following her split from Gerard Piqué.
On Tuesday, February 14, the singer, 46, posted a video of herself mopping the floor of her home while the tune played in the background.
Of course, people applauded her move. One person wrote, "Very good 👏👏 SO DIVINE IN EVERYTHING YOU DO.!!! 🔥🔥😊🌹🌹🌹🌹💞💞💞💞," while another added, "The best ❤️."
A third person added, "Let him change his mop, he's useless 😂."
As OK! previously reported, the musical artist and the athlete, 36, haven't been on the best terms since they went their separate ways.
Shakira, who shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Piqué, recently wrote a song about him.
"You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt," Shakira wrote about her ex. "You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don't cry anymore, they cash in.
She sings, "I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don't even know what happened to you / You are so strange that I can't even distinguish you / I'm worth two of 22 [year old's] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio.
Shakira continues, "She has the name of a good person / It's clearly not what it sounds like / She has the name of a good person / She's clearly the same as you / For guys like you / I'm too good for you and that's why you're with someone just like you,"
The "She Wolf" songstress referred to when she found out the soccer star allegedly cheated on her.
When the blonde beauty saw some jam was missing from her fridge, she knew something was up since her sons and ex hate the condiment.
Piqué then took his relationship to the next level by sharing a photo of Clara Chia Marti on Instagram.
Fans flooded the comments section with nothing but love for Shakira.
"I don't know why!! But it hurts me to see this picture 💔 💔," one person wrote, while another added, "Honey, we know you were crying asking to come back, just live your life on low profile, a time is passing shame."