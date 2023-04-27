Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Praises Actor's Work Ethic but Admits Filming Was 'Chaotic'

McQuarrie admitted to an outlet that Cruise's costar Hayley Atwell — a rumored former love interest — "might have been on this movie for well over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production."

Despite everything constantly being up in the air, in addition to countless long delays, the film guru was confident they would get the job done.

"When you're making a movie with Tom, that's not really a factor," he explained of setbacks not shutting them down. "And on these movies, we like to say, 'Disaster is an opportunity to excel.' We lean into the chaos. We don't invite it, but we accept it as part of the process."