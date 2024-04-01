Shakira Torn Apart for Calling the 'Barbie' Movie 'Emasculating': 'She Needed the Attention'

Shakira is getting pushback after she admitted she didn't like the Barbie movie despite it topping the box office last summer.

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost," the 47-year-old said in a new interview with Allure, published on Monday, April 1.