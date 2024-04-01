Shakira Torn Apart for Calling the 'Barbie' Movie 'Emasculating': 'She Needed the Attention'
Shakira is getting pushback after she admitted she didn't like the Barbie movie despite it topping the box office last summer.
“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent. I'm raising two boys. I want ‘em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost," the 47-year-old said in a new interview with Allure, published on Monday, April 1.
As soon as the remarks went viral, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the singer, who shares sons Milan and Sasha with ex Gerard Piqué.
One person wrote, "Oh, Shakira… this is not the take," while another added, "No one is buying her album so she needed attention."
A third person added, "i’m disappointed in this take, Shakira," while a fourth stated, "women don't owe femininity to anyone, not even themselves... what an awful take. disappointing."
Some users commented on the blonde beauty's recent split for the soccer star, 37, with one person claiming, "this is why her man cheated," while another said, "I see why your husband cheated on you."
However, Shakira recently shut down rumors the athlete stepped out on their relationship.
During an interview, Shakira cleared the air on whether she discovered Piqué had been unfaithful via an open jar of strawberry jam in their fridge. At the time, an outlet reported Shakira found the jar in a fridge when she noticed it was open, and since she and Piqué don't eat jam, she figured another person was in the picture.
"Not true!" she said, adding she didn't know where the gossip started in the first place.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The pair split in June 2022 after 11 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," they said at the time.
Now, it seems like Shakira is living her best life. "I was putting out songs here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer explained. "It was the husband. Now I'm husband-less. The husband was dragging me down. Now I'm free. Now I can actually work. Women no longer cry. It's men's turn now."