'Not True': Shakira Shuts Down Rumor Jar of Jam Exposed Her Ex Gerard Piqué's Alleged Affair
Shakira’s relationship with her former longtime lover Gerard Piqué didn’t end because of a sweet condiment.
In a new interview, the Latin icon debunked a rumor that she first discovered the soccer star was cheating by noticing some of her jam was missing.
"Not true," Shakira sternly declared to a news publication when asked if Piqué’s alleged affair was exposed through tasty fruit preserves.
The confirmation comes almost two years after the former flames announced they called it quits on their 11-year relationship in June 2022.
In November 2022, the duo revealed they signed a custody agreement, in which Shakira was granted primary custody of the exes’ two kids, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.
Soon after the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer’s summertime split from Piqué, the dad-of-two began dating Clara Chia Marti.
Once Piqué’s new fling was revealed publicly, fans did some digging and realized Shakira released the cryptic song "Te Felicito" with Rauw Alejandro alongside a cryptic music video.
In the music video, Shakira could be seen searching her fridge, fueling theories about what the final straw in the "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker’s relationship to Piqué was.
While she shut down the specific jam jar speculation, Shakira didn’t hesitate to throw Piqué under the bus when admitting she stopped prioritizing her work in order to be the best partner and mom.
"For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football," Shakira explained to the news publication. "There was a lot of sacrifice for love."
Now, however, Shakira is back and better as she prepares to debut her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), which features an entirely Spanish tracklist and is set to be released on Friday, March 22.
The album represents "the transformation of pain into creativity, frustration into productivity, anger into passion, vulnerability into resilience," the award-winning artist expressed of her work.
"There were so many pieces of my life that crumbled in front of my eyes and I had to rebuild myself in a way, picking up the bones from the floor and putting them all together. And the glue that kept it all together was music," Shakira concluded.
Shakira shared a similar uplifting statement with a second news outlet ahead of her album release, admitting she was "dedicated" to Piqué and their family in a way that made her sacrifice her talents.
"It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona. It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there," the blonde beauty told Billboard. "I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come."
"I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm," she added.
The Sunday Times interviewed Shakira.