Donald Trump Is 'Circling the Drain' and Approaching 'Biden Brain' Territory Amid Dementia Rumors, Comedian Shane Gillis Claims

Shane Gillis is commenting on the persistent rumors that President Donald Trump has dementia. The comedian gave his thoughts on the president's mental health when the topic came up during the Thursday, November 20, episode of his "Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast." "You think he’s getting dementia?" his co-host, Matt McCusker, asked.

What Shane Gillis Said About Donald Trump Dementia Rumors

Source: Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast/Youtube Shane Gillis shared what he thinks of Donald Trump's mental state during his podcast on Thursday, November 20.

Gillis responded tentatively, at first, saying, "I mean, I don’t know...he just seems a little slower than usual." McCusker continued the conversation, quipping, "There’s speculation that T-Dog might be rocking [Joe] Biden brains." The comedian also mentioned that Fred Trump Sr. reportedly had dementia. Shane replied, "He's definitely not at Biden brains yet...But he's circling the drain." The stand-up star then added that Donald's "quiet, piggy" comment was "f------ crazy."

Source: Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast/Youtube Shane Gillis said on his podcast that he believes Donald Trump is 'circling the drain' mentally.

Donald Trump's Niece Claims President Has Dementia Like His Dad

Source: mega Mary Trump believes her uncle is exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Shane's comments come after the POUTUS' niece, Mary Trump, expressed her belief that her uncle is exhibiting the same signs she saw in her grandfather — who battled Alzheimer’s "for a very, very long time." Appearing on the Sunday, November 16, episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast," the daughter of Donald's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., shared, "There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather." She continued, "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."

Source: mega 'I see that same look of confusion,' Mary Trump said of the president.

Mary, 60, who stipulated that she's is "a clinical psychologist, not a neuropsychologist," added that she's noticed his impulse-control issues have been "deteriorating as well." Mary is not the only family member to claim Donald has dementia. In November 2024, Donald’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, told People: "Like anyone else, I've seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true."

Source: mega 'I've seen his decline,' said the president's nephew.