COUPLES Shania Twain Reveals the Secret to Her 15-Year Marriage and 'Forever True Love' With Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Source: MEGA Shania Twain said that her husband Frédéric Thiébaud is still her 'forever true love' even after 15 years of marriage. OK! Staff July 31 2026, Published 6:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Shania Twain is opening up about what keeps her 15-year marriage to her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, strong. Calling her 55-year-old husband her “forever true love,” the country singer told People, “He’s really good at reminding both of us that we have to keep communication open.”

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Shania Twain Said 'Communication' Is the Key to Her 15-Year-Long Marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud

Source: MEGA Shania Twain said her husband is 'the greatest talker.'

She praised her husband, saying, “He’s the greatest talker.” “And he’s not inhibited at all with expressing his feelings, which is really wonderful in a man,” she remarked. She also offered advice to other women on what they should look for in their ideal partner. “If you have a man that is really open and wants to keep the communication open, you’re blessed as a woman,” the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer said.

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Source: MEGA Shania Twain that her husband's approach to talk about issues immediately is the 'best advice.'

The five-time Grammy-winning singer also revealed that she tends to “meditate over the issue, take a walk or be alone with [her] guitar if [she’s] having a marital issue.” However, her husband prefers to talk through the problems immediately rather than letting it fester. “And that’s the best advice. I mean, he’s not wrong,” the 60-year-old said.

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Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud’s Relationship Had a Messy Start

Source: MEGA Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud reportedly started dating after their exes cheated on them with each other.

The couple reportedly became romantically involved in 2009 after finding out that Twain’s ex-husband, Robert John Lange, had allegedly cheated on her with Thiébaud’s ex-wife, Marie-Anne. Twain and Lange’s marriage lasted from 1993 until they separated in 2008. The former couple share a son, Eja, 24. Meanwhile, the singer and her current husband got engaged in December 2010 and tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2011 in Rincon, Puerto Rico. The “You're Still the One” hitmaker said that if she and the Swiss businessman had met when they were younger without their shared history, they would have found “lifelong love even from then.” “It just takes sometimes years to find that person,” she added. She also said that she feels blessed about the fact that “this is the love I’m going to grow old with.”

Source: MEGA Shania Twain her love with Frédéric Thiébaud is 'undeniable.'