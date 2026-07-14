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Shania Twain Reveals She Missed Taylor Swift’s Wedding Because of Harry Styles

Split photo of Shania Twain & Harry Styles & Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain revealed she couldn't attend Taylor Swift's wedding because of Harry Styles, but volunteered to perform at his wedding.

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July 14 2026, Updated 3:44 a.m. ET

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Shania Twain revealed that she skipped Taylor Swift's wedding to support Harry Styles instead.

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Shania Twain Was at Harry Styles' Wembley Stadium Residency During Taylor Swift's Wedding

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Image of Shania Twain did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding despite being invited.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding despite being invited.

The legendary singer revealed in a recent interview with CTV's Etalk that prior work commitments clashed with Swift and Kelce's wedding schedules over the Fourth of July weekend.

The One Direction star was holding a 12-night residency concert, titled Together, Together, at the historic Wembley Stadium in London that ran from June 12 to July 4, with Twain attending the shows as a performer.

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Source: @etalkctv/Instagram

Shania Twain revealed she missed Taylor Swift's wedding because she was 'committed' to Harry Styles' concert.

"It's just kind of funny that that happened that way," she said.

The host pointed out that the situation was intriguing, given that Styles is one of Swift's ex-boyfriends. Twain replied that she was aware of that, but she "was already committed" to performing before Styles.

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Image of Shania Twain admitted she 'would have done anything' to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain admitted she 'would have done anything' to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The host then teased her about it, saying, "You're like, 'Sorry Taylor, I'm gonna choose Harry."

"No, but I mean I would have done anything to be at Taylor's wedding," she protested.

The "You're Still The One" singer doubled down, saying, "I would have done anything, and that would have been really lovely for me to be there."

"But I was with Harry," the 60-year-old superstar added.

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Shania Twain Wants to Sing at Harry Styles' Wedding

Image of Shania Twain stated she would sing at Harry Styles' wedding if she were 'available.'
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain stated she would sing at Harry Styles' wedding if she were 'available.'

Although the Canadian music icon missed out on one of the biggest weddings of the year, she is determined not to miss out if Styles has a wedding of his own.

Referring to the clashing schedules that kept her from attending Swift's wedding to her NFL star husband, she said that if the British singer wanted her to be present to watch him tie the knot, he would have to make sure to confirm her schedule beforehand.

As OK! previously reported, the pop star married Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York in a lavish ceremony. The couple reportedly welcomed over 1,000 guests to the party from both the entertainment and sports worlds.

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Image of Shania Twain said Harry Styles would have to schedule with her in advance if he wants her to attend his wedding.
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain said Harry Styles would have to schedule with her in advance if he wants her to attend his wedding.

Styles is currently engaged to the "Wildest Dreams" singer's longtime friend Zoë Kravitz. Both he and his fiancée were invited to Swift's wedding.

The "Golden" singer couldn't make it due to his Wembley residency; however, Kravitz was present at the event.

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