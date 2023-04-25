Shanna Moakler Reacts After Fans Suggest She Date Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick: 'He's a Really Good Guy'
Could the Kardashian-Jenner family tree become even more complicated?
After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Hulu wedding special debuted on April 13, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took a few opportunities to shade the couple — but she has a much different stance when it comes to the Poosh founder's inner circle.
On a recent Instagram caption, Moakler, 48, shared a caption about bullying, prompting fans to send their support, but one social media user thought it would be funny if the blonde beauty cause some drama by romancing Kardashian's baby daddy, Scott Disick.
"I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things ... but I’m ... petty ... soooo😂," the fan quipped, to which the model replied, "I think he's still under contract and I'm to [sic] old and taken."
"However I think he's a really good guy!" she added of the reality star, 39, who shares three children with Kardashian. Moakler and Barker, 47, co-parent two kids, and her daughter from another marriage also has a strong bond with the drummer.
The compliment from Moakler — who's still dating Matthew Rondeau despite domestic abuse allegations — was unexpected given she recently dissed Kardashian, saying she posts "more of my kids than her own."
- Kourtney Kardashian Tired Of 'So Much Hate & Negativity' After Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Degrades Their Marriage
- Alabama Barker Gushes Over 'Best Stepmom' Kourtney Kardashian After Her Mother Shanna Moakler Shammed Reality Star
- Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Stepmom Abilities: 'She Posts More of My Kids Than Her Own'
However, Moakler and Barker's daughter Alabama, 17, has become thick as thieves with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, sharing a sweet tribute for her 44th birthday.
"You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom," the teen gushed. "Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former pageant queen has actually tried to play nice in the past — in fact, when the Blink 182 musician was hospitalized for pancreatitis last summer, she shared a kind sentiment about the lovebirds.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," Moakler stated at the time. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."