OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Shanna Moakler
OK LogoNEWS

Shanna Moakler Reacts After Fans Suggest She Date Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick: 'He's a Really Good Guy'

shanna moakler reacts fans suggest date scott disick good guy
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 25 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Could the Kardashian-Jenner family tree become even more complicated?

After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Hulu wedding special debuted on April 13, his ex-wife Shanna Moakler took a few opportunities to shade the couple — but she has a much different stance when it comes to the Poosh founder's inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler reacts scott disick
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

On a recent Instagram caption, Moakler, 48, shared a caption about bullying, prompting fans to send their support, but one social media user thought it would be funny if the blonde beauty cause some drama by romancing Kardashian's baby daddy, Scott Disick.

"I feel like you should date Scott. Put a twist on things ... but I’m ... petty ... soooo😂," the fan quipped, to which the model replied, "I think he's still under contract and I'm to [sic] old and taken."

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler reacts scott disick
Source: mega

"However I think he's a really good guy!" she added of the reality star, 39, who shares three children with Kardashian. Moakler and Barker, 47, co-parent two kids, and her daughter from another marriage also has a strong bond with the drummer.

The compliment from Moakler — who's still dating Matthew Rondeau despite domestic abuse allegations — was unexpected given she recently dissed Kardashian, saying she posts "more of my kids than her own."

MORE ON:
Shanna Moakler
Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler reacts scott disick
Source: mega

However, Moakler and Barker's daughter Alabama, 17, has become thick as thieves with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, sharing a sweet tribute for her 44th birthday.

"You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom," the teen gushed. "Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another stepmom."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The former pageant queen has actually tried to play nice in the past — in fact, when the Blink 182 musician was hospitalized for pancreatitis last summer, she shared a kind sentiment about the lovebirds.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," Moakler stated at the time. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.