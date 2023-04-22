Kourtney Kardashian Tired Of 'So Much Hate & Negativity' After Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Degrades Their Marriage

"Let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier," the 44-year-old expressed.

"I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy," Kardashian continued, as she concluded those were her "thoughts for the day."