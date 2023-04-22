Kourtney Kardashian Tired Of 'So Much Hate & Negativity' After Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Degrades Their Marriage
Kourtney Kardashian begged her followers to "spread positivity and love" as her husband Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler continues to shade their marriage.
"So much criticism and hate and negativity lately," Kardashian wrote alongside an Instagram Story of the Bible verse "Giving to the Need" on Thursday, April 20.
"Let's do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier," the 44-year-old expressed.
"I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it's still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticized. Imagine the good we could do with that energy," Kardashian continued, as she concluded those were her "thoughts for the day."
The Poosh founder's attempt to spread kindness comes just one day after Moakler called Kardashian and Barker's marriage "absolutely disgusting" during a on Wednesday, April 19, guest appearance on the "Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel" podcast.
"I just think the whole thing is so f****** weird," snubbed Moakler — who shares her son, Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with Barker.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Power Couple Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Unite For An Exclusive Wellness Collaboration — Shop Now
- Alabama Barker Gushes Over 'Best Stepmom' Kourtney Kardashian After Her Mother Shanna Moakler Shammed Reality Star
- Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian's Stepmom Abilities: 'She Posts More of My Kids Than Her Own'
The Seeing Other People actress is also the mother of Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who has maintained a great relationship with her stepfather after his divorce from Moakler in 2008. De La Hoya was even a bridesmaid in the Blink 182 drummer's wedding to Kardashian last year.
"I really don’t have anything positive to say about it. It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous," Moakler continued to dish of her ex's current relationship.
"I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they’re good to my kids, that’s all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird," the television personality added, kindly noting Barker is "a great dad" to their two children.
"I don’t even know Travis Barker anymore," Moakler confessed. "We haven’t been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don’t even know him," she said. On paper, the former couple tied the knot in 2004 and divorced four years later.
"We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again," Moakler snarled of her almost-finished parenting duties.
"And I look forward to that day," she curtly concluded.