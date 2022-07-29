Shanna Moakler's Daughter Makes 'Domestic Disturbance' Call To Cops On Mom & Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau

Shanna Moakler and on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Rondeau got a visit from the police after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance."

The incident in question went down Thursday, July 28, with the LAPD rushing to Moakler's San Fernando Valley house. The person who called the authorities was reportedly Moakler's daughter to say a disturbance was going on and her mom's model beau was screaming at her.