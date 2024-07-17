Shannen Doherty Praised Rival Alyssa Milano's 'Great' Performance in 'Charmed' During One of the Late Star's Final Interviews
Though there's been plenty of drama between the costars of Charmed, Shannen Doherty had nothing but kind things to say about Alyssa Milano during one of Doherty's last interviews before her Saturday, July 13, death.
On the prerecorded Tuesday, July 16, episode of the rewatch "House of Halliwell" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 92010 alum explained the differences in filming the show's pilot with Milano and Lori Rom, the latter of whom was first picked to play one of the lead roles before it was ultimately won over by the Who's the Boss? star.
Chatting sometime before Doherty passed from cancer, she explained that Milano and Rom were "very, very, very different people. So, Lori’s performance was different than Alyssa’s."
"Lori was a lot like [costar] Holly [Marie Combs] and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama. The presentation was much more serious, and it was way darker, which was my style," she spilled. "So, I loved the presentation, and I thought everybody was great."
However, when Milano auditioned for the part, "it provided a levity that I think the show ended up needing," Doherty explained.
"She came in and she did a great job," the late TV star raved. "And yeah, just brought, like, a slightly different flavor to the show."
As OK! reported, the mom-of-two, 51, and Doherty didn't see eye to eye during filming, with Combs, 50, recently claiming Milano got Doherty fired from the show by threatening to sue over a toxic workplace environment if they didn't get rid of Doherty.
Doherty's character was eventually killed off in the third season, and after Combs' allegations went viral, Milano issued a vague apology, saying she was sorry for "whatever part [she] played in the situation."
Despite the clash, Milano shared a touching message when Doherty died at age 53.
"It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," she stated. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."
Charmed ran from 1998 to 2001.
As OK! reported, Doherty was "very comfortable and sleeping and transitioning" while surrounded by "a select group of friends" during her final hours.
"It was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving," her oncologist oncologist Dr. Lawrence D. Piro told a news outlet. "The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life."
"This tremendous love for life was inspired by a love for people and a love for being treated well. And I think that that grew out of being in public eye from a very young age and feeling misunderstood most of her life," he added. "She would want us to live our lives as strongly as we can, committed to our convictions and to not allow others to label you or to misrepresent you and stop you from living your best life."