Shannen Doherty Praised Rival Alyssa Milano's 'Great' Performance in 'Charmed' During One of the Late Star's Final Interviews

Chatting sometime before Doherty passed from cancer, she explained that Milano and Rom were "very, very, very different people. So, Lori’s performance was different than Alyssa’s."

"Lori was a lot like [costar] Holly [Marie Combs] and I in the sense of [being] very grounded in drama. The presentation was much more serious, and it was way darker, which was my style," she spilled. "So, I loved the presentation, and I thought everybody was great."