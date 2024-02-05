Shannen Doherty Fires Back After Alyssa Milano Denies She Got Her Axed From 'Charmed': 'There Is No Revisionist History Happening'
Shannen Doherty got extremely emotional over her feud with Alyssa Milano.
While appearing on a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, February 4, alongside Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs and her own replacement on the show, Rose McGowan, the 52-year-old broke down in tears while talking about how the Who's the Boss alum, 51, refuted her claim that she was the reason Doherty was fired from the drama series.
"Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast — my podcast, let’s be clear. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama," Doherty, who is currently battling stage four cancer, tearfully explained to the audience. "We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible."
"At this point in my life with my health diagnosis — I’m sorry if I start crying — with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me," she continued.
"We told it together, we told our truths and we are standing by our truths," the Heathers actress said of what she and Combs claimed on her podcast. "There is no revisionist history happening in the truth that I know we told … There is no lateness to set, there is no mediator for months on end. I recall the facts as if I was still living in them."
"What somebody else may call drama, is an actual trauma for me that I have lived with for an extremely long time," Doherty added while becoming emotional again. "And it is only through my battle with cancer that I decided to address this trauma and be open and honest about so that I can actually heal from a livelihood that was taken away from me. A livelihood that was taken away from my family because somebody else wanted to be Number 1 on the call sheet. That is the truth."
"We’ve protected you for a long time, we’ve done it for as long as we could. All of us," McGowan chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Milano took to Instagram to shut down her former co-worker's allegation against her. “I did not have the power to get anyone fired," she wrote in the post. "Once Shannen left, we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful."