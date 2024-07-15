Late Shannen Doherty All Smiles in Last Public Photo of Actress Before Untimely Death
Shannen Doherty seemed at peace in the final moments leading up to her devastating death at age 53.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Doherty can be seen smiling during her last public appearance before passing away on Saturday, July 13.
On June 16, the Charmed star looked happy alongside her mom, Rosa, and close pal Chris Cortazzo outside of Kristy's Malibu — a chic California restaurant overlooking Zuma Beach.
In the pictures, Chris kept his dear friend close, as he put his arm around Shannen while she walked with both of her hands holding onto a large brown paper bag.
Shannen sported a soft smile as the duo partook in what seemed like a casual conversation. Rosa stood slightly further away from her daughter and Chris, as all three rocked blue jeans and comfortable tops.
The Heathers actress devastatingly died nearly one month after the snaps were taken.
The Little House on the Prairie star's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed the news via a sorrowful statement on Sunday, July 14.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie revealed of her client.
The message concluded: "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."
After social media users learned of Shannen's passing, Chris took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute of his own.
"My beloved friend and heart. What memories and laughter we have shared through this journey. You were my protector, my best friend and my divine wife. My heart is shattered. I love you forever my sweet dear friend. Your Christopher," the real estate agent's heartbreaking caption read alongside a video compilation of photos highlighting the pair's unbreakable bond.
Chris and Shannen's sweet friendship started out as a casual real estate relationship, however, they quickly became as close as family.
"I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married, and his two kids and I have had massive breakthroughs and we just love each other and hang out, and I kind of view them as my children," Shannen shared during a November 2023 interview with People.
TMZ obtained final photos of Shannen in public before her passing.