'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador Enters Counseling Following DUI Arrest and Hit-and-Run, Pal Jeff Lewis Confirms

"I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that," the Flipping Out alum explained of the 59-year-old. Lewis went on to emphasize that Beador was "accepting full accountability" and was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" of her actions.

Despite the reality star seeking treatment, the radio host made it clear that he did not think Beador had a drinking problem. "I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he claimed. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic."