'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador Enters Counseling Following DUI Arrest and Hit-and-Run, Pal Jeff Lewis Confirms

By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Shannon Beador is getting help after her DUI arrest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star's close friend Jeff Lewis gave an update during the Monday, September 18, episode of his SiriusXM radio show about how Beador is moving forward after being taken into custody over the weekend for driving under the influence and hitting a residential home.

Shannon Beador will be entering counseling after her recent DUI arrest.

"I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I'm happy about that," the Flipping Out alum explained of the 59-year-old. Lewis went on to emphasize that Beador was "accepting full accountability" and was "ashamed" and "embarrassed" of her actions.

Despite the reality star seeking treatment, the radio host made it clear that he did not think Beador had a drinking problem. "I don't think Shannon is an alcoholic," he claimed. "I think as her close friend, I think she's going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don't believe she's an alcoholic."

Jeff Lewis said he did not believe Shannon Beador was an alcoholic.

As OK! previously reported, the California native was arrested and booked on two misdemeanors on Saturday, September 16, in Newport Beach, Calif., after a hit-and-run that occurred while under the influence.

In a Monday, September 18, statement, Beador's lawyer said, "I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

Shannon Beador is said to be 'extremely' remorseful for the accident.

Insiders close to Beador told RadarOnline.com that although Beador regrets her actions, she's been desperate to keep the news on the down low.

Per sources, the mother-of-three was reportedly going back to a restaurant after leaving her phone there earlier in the evening when she headed out on the ill-fated drive. In the days since, Beador allegedly pleaded with her friends not to talk about her arrest and has been informing them that she was injured with a broken arm in the minor crash.

