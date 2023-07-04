Taylor Armstrong Wanted to Join 'RHOC' to Show 'There's Life After Domestic Abuse'

"The reason I wanted to come back is because my life is so different now," Armstrong said about previously being married to late ex-husband Russell Armstrong — whom she split from shortly before his death in 2011.

"I want people to see there’s life after domestic abuse," the Bravo star — who alleged in her divorce filing that her former spouse physically assaulted her — explained. "My life’s not perfect, but it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes. I want survivors to see there is love after, and that you can look to the future as opposed to the past."