Taylor Armstrong Wanted to Join 'RHOC' to Show 'There's Life After Domestic Abuse'
Taylor Armstrong is making history — and an impact.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star was the first ever woman in the Housewives universe to jump franchises after being an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. However, her decision to return to reality television is deeper than some may think.
"The reason I wanted to come back is because my life is so different now," Armstrong said about previously being married to late ex-husband Russell Armstrong — whom she split from shortly before his death in 2011.
"I want people to see there’s life after domestic abuse," the Bravo star — who alleged in her divorce filing that her former spouse physically assaulted her — explained. "My life’s not perfect, but it’s like a phoenix rising from the ashes. I want survivors to see there is love after, and that you can look to the future as opposed to the past."
"I went through so much trauma when I was on Beverly Hills. I didn’t really get a chance to be myself," the blonde beauty — who married second husband John Bluher in 2014 — continued.
Armstrong got a taste of what it was like to be back on television during the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip last year. However, returning to mothership itself took some adjustment. "I had to play catchup on why people are fighting over something that happened four years ago," she said of becoming a "friend of."
"As much as I want to have an opinion, I wasn’t there," Armstrong — who left RHOBH in 2013 — said of the RHOC ladies. "The hardest part is figuring out, “Where do I land?"
During the most recent episode of the West Coast franchise, the mother-of-one — who has daughter Kennedy Armstrong, 17 — revealed that she is bisexual and had previously been in a relationship with a woman for five years before her first marriage.
"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes," she admitted in a confessional. “I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love."
