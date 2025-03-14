Teddi Mellencamp Thought She Was 'on Her Deathbed' After Doctors Found Brain Tumors: 'I Didn't Want to Face Any of It'

At the time, Mellencamp was in denial, pushing aside her symptoms while dealing with some “bad stuff” in her personal life — hinting at her split from husband Edwin Arroyave and rumors of infidelity.

Despite suffering from “the worst migraine,” she avoided getting checked out.

“I didn’t want to face any of it,” she said. “And I was like, I just need to keep moving forward. And if I keep moving forward, then everything’s going to be fine.”