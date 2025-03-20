'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O’Leary Reprimanded After CNN Guest Calls Him Out for Touching Her

During a debate about Musk’s donations to members of Congress who support the impeachment of judges opposed to President Donald Trump’s policies, the show came to a grinding halt when Rye expressed her discomfort with O'Leary, telling him, "You don't have to touch me" off camera.

O'Leary acknowledged he touched her but insisted he did it "nicely." Rye asked again, firmly stating, "I don't want you to touch me. That's my personal space."

The millionaire promised, "I won't ever do it again."