'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O’Leary Reprimanded After CNN Guest Calls Him Out for Touching Her
On a recent episode of CNN NewsNight, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary found himself in a clash with fellow guest Angela Rye over a heated debate about Elon Musk's political donations.
The discussion took a contentious turn when Rye accused O'Leary of invading her personal space and touching her during their argument.
During a debate about Musk’s donations to members of Congress who support the impeachment of judges opposed to President Donald Trump’s policies, the show came to a grinding halt when Rye expressed her discomfort with O'Leary, telling him, "You don't have to touch me" off camera.
O'Leary acknowledged he touched her but insisted he did it "nicely." Rye asked again, firmly stating, "I don't want you to touch me. That's my personal space."
The millionaire promised, "I won't ever do it again."
The two CNN guests continued the debate but still butted heads throughout the segment.
Host Abby Phillip steered the conversation by asking whether the donations could be considered a form of lobbying.
A frustrated Rye argued Musk’s donations went beyond lobbying and were criminal, as she and O’Leary spoke over one another.
She pointed out, "[Musk] literally says, he says thank you for the members who introduce articles of impeachment. That is an exchange of value. That is a violation of law.”
The self-proclaimed "Mr. Wonderful" fought back against the claim, arguing, "The oldest profession on earth is not prostitution, it’s politicians raising money. That has happened from the beginning of time. That’s going on forever and will continue forever."
"This issue around judges, this is pure politics. Get over it! This is what we live in today, every day. No laws have been broken. You don’t like it? Too bad," he concluded.
Musk has donated $6,600 — the max legally allowed — to the campaigns of seven Republicans who have called for "action" or the impeachment of judges who have halted Trump’s actions.
Federal judges have temporarily blocked several of Trump’s moves, including his attempts to end birthright citizenship, freeze foreign aid, ban transgender people from the military and give DOGE access to Social Security records as part of its hunt for fraud and waste.
The candidates who have received the donations include Representatives Eli Crane of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin and Brandon Gill of Texas. He also gave to Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa.