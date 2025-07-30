or
'Shark Tank' Star Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Victims 'Don't Want' Help as Pedophile Ring Details Unfold

photo of Kevin O'Leary and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

The 'Shark Tank' star admitted he has not spoken to victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Shark Tank heavy hitter Kevin O’Leary joined CNN’s NewsNight on Tuesday, July 29, where he claimed victims of Jeffrey Epstein no longer desire help from the public or justice system, especially since many of them are now in the process of starting their own families.

“If any of you cared about the victims, you wouldn’t drag these women, who are in childbearing years now, some of them now having children, back into the limelight, back into the same story, to expose them again to this hideous outcome,” O’Leary stated. “These guys, they don’t want you to help them anymore.”

Kevin O'Leary Admits He Has Not Spoken to Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

photo of Kevin O'Leary suggested Jeffrey Epstein's victims don't want any 'help' many years after being abused
Source: mega

Kevin O'Leary suggested Jeffrey Epstein's victims don't want any 'help' many years after being abused.

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross promptly chimed in to ask O’Leary, “How do you know that? What are you basing that on? You’ve spoken to the victims who said that they don’t want justice?”

The Shark Tank businessman responded, “You really think they want that now?” He noted that he hadn’t spoken with any of Epstein’s victims but was being “pragmatic” about the reality of the ongoing investigation into the disgraced financier’s client list and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

'There's a Prisoner, and There's a Dead Man'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019.

“Don’t you think if it was you, you’d rather get on with your life?” O’Leary asked Cross, leading her to reply, “No, if it were me, I would want justice pursued.”

O’Leary, with fire in his eyes, then exclaimed, “The truth is out! There’s a prisoner, and there’s a dead guy.”

NewsNight panel speaker Nayyera Haq, who served under Barack Obama’s administration as a senior advisor at the State Department, went on to suggest President Donald Trump is responsible for consistent media coverage and public concern about Epstein’s pedophile ring after Trump pushed for the administration of his second term to look into the Epstein files.

Kevin O'Leary

'He's Trying to Walk Himself Out of the Hole'

photo of Donald Trump recently commented on how he is 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Donald Trump recently commented on how he is 'allowed' to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The reason this story exists is because he repeated it through the [Joe] Biden administration, through his early years, to the point where his attorney general [Pam Bondi] said that she’s going to look at the papers on her desk; they’re there right now, she has hundreds of hours of video to release,” Haq said. “This is all of his own doing, and now he’s trying to walk himself out of the hole.”

Donald Trump Says He Is 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Epstein died in August 2019 while waiting for his s-- trafficking trial. Two years later, Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts regarding her involvement in his underground, high-profile crimes against minors.

Maxwell now sits in prison after being sentenced to 20 years, to which the president recently commented, saying that although he hasn’t “thought about” it, he is “allowed” to pardon Maxwell if he feels it is justified.

