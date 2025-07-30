'Shark Tank' Star Claims Jeffrey Epstein's Victims 'Don't Want' Help as Pedophile Ring Details Unfold

Shark Tank heavy hitter Kevin O’Leary joined CNN’s NewsNight on Tuesday, July 29, where he claimed victims of Jeffrey Epstein no longer desire help from the public or justice system, especially since many of them are now in the process of starting their own families.

“If any of you cared about the victims, you wouldn’t drag these women, who are in childbearing years now, some of them now having children, back into the limelight, back into the same story, to expose them again to this hideous outcome,” O’Leary stated. “These guys, they don’t want you to help them anymore.”