Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Make a Deal' With Feds in Exchange for Spilling Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets, Late Pedophile's Ex-Lawyer Predicts

Ghislaine Maxwell may be willing to tell all she knows about Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for being freed from prison.

Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for aiding Epstein in the s-- trafficking of children — reportedly has plans to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss her options amid ongoing controversies about the release of files from the disgraced financier's infamous case.

Blanche confirmed on Tuesday, July 22, that he is going to schedule a conversation with Epstein's imprisoned co-conspirator and former girlfriend, sources informed a news outlet.