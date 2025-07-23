Ghislaine Maxwell Will 'Make a Deal' With Feds in Exchange for Spilling Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets, Late Pedophile's Ex-Lawyer Predicts
Ghislaine Maxwell may be willing to tell all she knows about Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for being freed from prison.
Maxwell — who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida for aiding Epstein in the s-- trafficking of children — reportedly has plans to meet with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss her options amid ongoing controversies about the release of files from the disgraced financier's infamous case.
Blanche confirmed on Tuesday, July 22, that he is going to schedule a conversation with Epstein's imprisoned co-conspirator and former girlfriend, sources informed a news outlet.
Will Ghislaine Maxwell 'Make a Deal?'
According to defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz — who previously represented Epstein in the mid-2000s — Maxwell is "going to make a deal" with Blanche to spill her secrets about the late pedophile in exchange for either a reduced prison sentence or being released from behind bars.
"That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her," the renowned attorney explained.
Ghislaine Maxwell is the 'Rosetta Stone' of Jeffrey Epstein's Secrets
Dershowitz referred to Maxwell as the "Rosetta Stone" of information about Epstein — who committed suicide while in prison awaiting his federal s-- trafficking trial in New York City in August 2019.
"She knows everything — not just about the perpetrators but the victims. And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators," he told the New York Post on Tuesday.
Dershowitz appeared to be referencing some of the women groomed by Epstein and Maxwell to recruit other young girls into the co-conspirators s-- trafficking circle.
Inside Jeffrey Epstein File Controversy
According to the Justice Department, Epstein is said to have more than 1,0000 victims in total.
Maxwell found herself back in headlines earlier this year after the Justice Department backtracked on their promise to release all files of information gathered from the FBI's raids of Epstein's properties.
Controversy recently erupted after the Justice Department released a joint memo with the FBI to confirm Epstein killed himself in prison and announce that they did not find any incriminating "client list" of the convicted s-- offender's high-profile friends who allegedly participated in sexual encounters with underage women.
The federal government's memo essentially confirmed they would not be releasing any further information regarding Epstein's case — leading all eyes back to Maxwell in hopes of uncovering hidden truths about the infamous financier's past.
President Donald Trump has even landed himself in the midst of Epstein's drama, as he was once friends with the deceased pedophile and has raised eyebrows about whether he is trying to cover up any shocking revelations to protect himself or other prominent figures around his circle.