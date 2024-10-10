Sharna Burgess Was 'Hurt' by Julianne Hough's Comment About Her Winning 'DWTS': 'It Just Sucks'
Dancing With the Stars alum Sharna Burgess recently opened up about how a comment made by current DWTS cohost Julianne Hough impacted her.
The professional dancer, 32, who grabbed the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 27 of the ABC hit show with partner Bobby Bones, reflected on the sting of the remarks during her appearance on the “Between Us Moms” podcast on October 9.
“It also sucks that of all the incredible seasons I had, I’m remembered as the win that no one wanted,” Burgess, who has competed in 14 seasons of the show, admitted. “It does hurt a little bit because I wish I could have left a good legacy, like, a beautiful legacy on Dancing With the Stars after my time. But it’s okay.”
The bitter moment stemmed from an interview in August when Hough appeared on Watch What Happens Live! with guest Mickey Guyton, as OK! previously reported.
Elsewhere in the conversation, host Andy Cohen asked if there was a DWTS winner they “strongly disagreed” with, and Guyton responded with “Bobby Bones.”
"I think it’s because of the fan base. It’s all about fan base on that show. He was not the best dancer,” Hough, 36, chimed in, agreeing with Guyton’s opinion.
Despite the harsh critique, Burgess has always held her head high throughout her time on the show, even though she wasn't asked to return for Season 32.
“I love the show deeply, but we had a new executive producer come in, I think five years ago now. I had just won with Bobby Bones and he decided to not bring me back,” Burgess explained in her podcast “Old-Ish," which she co-hosts with husband Brian Austin Green, 51. “There’s a lot of speculation as to why.”
Though the judges had been giving Bones and Burgess low scores during their competition in 2018, they still won over the viewers.
"I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win," Bones explained in an interview at that time.
"But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them," Bones added. "So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s OK."