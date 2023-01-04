Sharon Osbourne Discusses Her Recent Hospitalization, Says It's 'Still A Mystery'
Sharon Osbourne spoke out about recent hospitalization when she returned to the British talk show The Talk on January 3.
When asked to explain the incident, she replied, “I wish I could but I can’t. It was the weirdest thing, I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes."
“I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital. I did every test over two days. And nobody knows why,” the 70-year-old star added.
As OK! previously reported, Sharon was discharged from the hospital after she "felt ill" while filming a TV show with her son Jack Osbourne on December 16, 2022.
Following the situation, Jack gave an update on how Sharon is doing.
"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack shared. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."
"As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Jack continued.
After reporters tried to press Jack for more information, he snapped back via text, saying, "Here’s my comment — try and contact me directly ever again and you’ll be the one 'fainting' you desperate little c**t. Feel free to quote that you s**t stick."
"Nothing better then being woken up like this after being with your mother in [the] hospital all night," he wrote alongside the screenshot message shared to his Instagram Story on December 18, 2022.
Despite the setback, the TV star seemed to be in good spirits as she promoted the latest episode of her show.
"So happy to be back @thetalkuk ! We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital. Although it’s still a mystery I’m feeling fantastic and ready to get talking! 🇬🇧," she captioned a video via Instagram.
Of course, fans were happy to see Sharon back on her feet. One person wrote, "We are happy to that your back we missed you so much x," while another added, "Welcome back! Glad you are better!"
A third person said, Omg I am so glad you are ok👏."