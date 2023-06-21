Sharon Osbourne Spotted Looking Slimmer Than Ever After Losing 30 Pounds From Weight Loss Injections

The 70-year-old wore a white sweater, flowing black trousers and some shades as she shopped around. She also sported her iconic short red hair along with pink lipstick and red nail polish.

During a May episode of The Talk, the mother-of-three discussed using weight loss injections to drop 30 pounds over the course of four months. However, the star admitted the drugs were no "quick fix" and often left her feeling ill.