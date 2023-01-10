Sharon Osbourne Declares She Was 'Blacklisted' In America After Defending Piers Morgan Over Controversial Meghan Markle Claims
More than one year after Sharon Osbourne's life was turned upside down for defending her controversial friend Piers Morgan, the former The Talk host opened up about the fallout from the scandal.
The 70-year-old recalled being "blacklisted" in America during her Monday, January 9, appearance on This Morning, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I got threats and things like that."
When asked why she returned to the U.K., the British television personality quipped, "I can't get arrested in America. It went wrong. It went very, very wrong."
"They say there isn't blacklisting in America but I'm living proof that there is. Not that I'm resentful or whatever. It's just a fact of life, it happens doesn't it?" Osbourne posed.
When Schofield asked, "So did you actually get cancelled," Osbourne reiterated, "yes, I did," after coming to Morgan's defense following backlash for his remarks about Markle's March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Despite the drama that ensued, leading to Osbourne's exit from The Talk, she insisted, "I've never spoken with hate and I stick up for my friends and that's what I was doing. I know who I am."
As OK! reported, the beginning of the end of Osbourne's time on The Talk occurred during a March 2021 episode when she and cohost Sheryl Underwood got into a heated discussion over Morgan's comments. (Morgan was being accused at that time of being racist after his public critic of Markle.)
Osbourne accused her cohosts and CBS executives of orchestrating the segment, saying during the episode: "I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist." She then challenged the other hosts to tell her "what [Piers had] uttered that’s racist."
After the episode, shocking allegations against Osbourne of racist name-calling were brought to light. Between an internal probe into the episode and name-calling accusations, Osbourne exited her chat show with a $10 million payout.