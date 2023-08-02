Sharon Osbourne Confesses She Was Throwing Up 'All the Time' During First Few Weeks on Ozempic
Ozempic was far from a walk in the park for Sharon Osbourne.
The 70-year-old got candid about her experience taking Ozempic during her appearance on Bill Maher's Sunday, July 30, episode of his "Club Random" podcast. Commenting on her noticeably slimmed-down frame after using Hollywood’s favorite weight loss drug, Osbourne noted: "You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny."
Maher confessed he had a fear of injecting “foreign substances” into his body — which has made the drug unappealing to him — and his guest wasn't in total disagreement.
The wife of Ozzy Osbourne doubled down on Maher's claim when he dubbed the weight loss medicine a game of “always playing the odds,” with the author revealing: “For me, the first few weeks was f------ s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous."
“After a couple of weeks it goes," she recalled, as she was "fine" and "felt nothing" after some time.
Emphasizing that she's no longer on the drug, she did remember how it suppressed her appetite and that she, even now, doesn't find herself hungry.
“I’ve been off it for a while now. Your stomach shrinks,” explained Osbourne, with her adding that while she was never an overeater, she always had a “weight problem.”
This wasn't the first time Osbourne addressed her rapid weight loss and the hurdles that came with it, revealing in May that she suffered numerous side effects after taking a weight loss drug without specifically naming Ozempic at the time.
“I was very sick for a couple of months,” the mother-of-three revealed while on U.K.'s The Talk after dropping 30 pounds on the mystery pill. “The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”
Despite the success, “like everything, there’s always no quick recipe," she clarified. “But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”