Sharon Osbourne Issues Fiery Response to Negative Comments About Daughter Kelly's Dramatic Weight Loss
March 17 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne showed support for daughter Kelly Osbourne as she continues to face cruel comments about her ultra-thin appearance.
At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15, Extra asked the 73-year-old whether she was "so proud" of Kelly, 41, for "standing up" to the "bullies" making nasty remarks about her drastic weight loss.
Sharon responded, "Listen, people that give it out have to get it back."
'I Won’t Sit Here and Be Dehumanized'
The talk show host's words statement comes weeks after Kelly slammed critics of her appearance at the Brit Awards on February 28, which she attended with her mother.
Addressing the haters on her Instagram Story on March 1, the reality TV star said: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something."
"Kicking me while I’m down, spreading my struggles as gossip and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength," she continued.
Kelly went on, "It only revealed a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself."
"I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way," she concluded her post.
The Fashion Police alum was referring to her father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's death last summer.
- Why Sharon Osbourne Is Slapping Scarily Skinny Daughter Kelly With Warning Not to Repeat One of Her Life's Biggest Mistakes
- Kelly Osbourne Cruelly Slammed by Trolls Who Accuse Her of Using Dad Ozzy's Death to Distract From Her Shocking Weight Loss
- Kelly Osbourne's Hands Spark Concern in Jarring Pictures: 'What Happened?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Osbourne Has Been Struggling to Eat
Kelly previously shared in a since-deleted Instagram clip that she's been having a tough time eating in the wake of her dad's passing in July 2025.
"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she declared.
Sharon also defended her daughter during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored late last year, telling the journalist, "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."
Rock legend Ozzy, who died on July 22, 2025, at age 76 after years of health struggles following his 2019 Parkinson’s diagnosis.
On Instagram last month, Kelly admitted to a fan who had lost a parent that "part of her died" following his death.
"I can’t say anything that will take your pain away other then I understand," she wrote. "I’m having a really hard time but getting all the help and support I need to try and bounce back. Just know that you are loved."