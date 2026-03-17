Sharon Osbourne Issues Fiery Response to Negative Comments About Daughter Kelly's Dramatic Weight Loss

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Sharon Osbourne showed support for daughter Kelly Osbourne as she continues to face cruel comments about her ultra-thin appearance. At the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, March 15, Extra asked the 73-year-old whether she was "so proud" of Kelly, 41, for "standing up" to the "bullies" making nasty remarks about her drastic weight loss. Sharon responded, "Listen, people that give it out have to get it back."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) Source: @extratv/instagram Sharon Osbourne backed her daughter amid the commentary regarding her weight loss.

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'I Won’t Sit Here and Be Dehumanized'

Source: mega Kelly Osbourne's appearance at the Brit Awards sparked concern.

The talk show host's words statement comes weeks after Kelly slammed critics of her appearance at the Brit Awards on February 28, which she attended with her mother. Addressing the haters on her Instagram Story on March 1, the reality TV star said: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something." "Kicking me while I’m down, spreading my struggles as gossip and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength," she continued.

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Source: mega Th reality star admitted she's 'going through the hardest time' in her life.

Kelly went on, "It only revealed a profound absence of compassion and character. I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself." "I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way," she concluded her post. The Fashion Police alum was referring to her father, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne's death last summer.

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Kelly Osbourne Has Been Struggling to Eat

Source: mega Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025.

Kelly previously shared in a since-deleted Instagram clip that she's been having a tough time eating in the wake of her dad's passing in July 2025. "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she declared. Sharon also defended her daughter during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored late last year, telling the journalist, "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

Source: mega Kelly Osbourne said 'part of her died' after her dad's passing.