Sharon Osbourne Wanted to Send Poo to Roger Waters After He Dissed Ozzy: 'He's Really Insignificant'
Dec. 14 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne threw shade at Roger Waters following his controversial comments about her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne.
During an appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Wednesday, December 11, Sharon, 73, revealed her initial plan to send the Pink Floyd frontman a rather unique gift.
“I was going to send him one of my Tiffany boxes,” Sharon said, but decided to hold off.
Piers Morgan, 60, pressed Sharon to explain the backstory of the infamous gift, which came from an earlier incident involving a negative review of Ozzy.
“I sent [a critic] a Tiffany box, which everyone loves,” she explained, referring to the iconic blue box. “And it was filled with [son] Jack’s poo from his diaper.”
While Sharon considered sending Rogers, 82, a similar gift, she ultimately nixed it. “It’s a waste to send s--- to him because he’s really insignificant,” she remarked. “But I just thought, with anybody that passes that has a family, you don’t do that.”
Despite acknowledging Roger's musical talent, Sharon did not hold back her disdain.
“He was great, but his greatness didn’t last. He couldn’t do any great music on his own. He’s a has-been,” she said. “He’s definitely not wired right. Five wives later, and, you know, hates everybody that’s successful.”
Ozzy passed away in July at 76 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, just weeks after performing his final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham’s Villa Park.
In a heartfelt statement, the Osbourne family said, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
In August, Roger stirred controversy by openly criticizing Ozzy and Black Sabbath.
“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest,” he said in an interview with The Independent Ink. Following Ozzy's passing, he compounded his remarks, saying, “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life.”
Jack, the couple’s son, did not hold back in his defense of his father, responding on social media with, “Hey @rogerwaters. F---- You. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out b------ in the press. My father always thought you were a c--- — thanks for proving him right 🤡.”
Sharon continues to navigate her new normal after losing Ozzy.
“Grief has now become my friend,” she shared with Morgan. “Is it very weird to me, you know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with. I’ll get used to it. I will, I have to, you know, things move on.”