Sharon Osbourne Hoped Ozzy's Death Would Pave a 'Path to Peace' for Daughters Aimee and Kelly to Reconcile, Insider Claims: 'Incredibly Heartbreaking'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne hoped Ozzy Osbourne's death would bring her children together.
A source close to the family revealed that the mom-of-three thought daughters Kelly and Aimee would finally reconcile following their father's sudden death in July 2025.
'This Is Incredibly Heartbreaking'
The insider told InTouch Weekly that Sharon is "begging her daughters to find a path to peace."
"This is incredibly heartbreaking for Sharon," they revealed. "She loves all her kids, so the fact that Aimee and Kelly can't even really be in the same room is terribly hard."
The last time the siblings were seen together publicly was during Ozzy's funeral in Birmingham last year.
"Sharon was desperately hoping that things might be better with the kids after Ozzy's death," the insider continued. "That it might somehow get them to put their baggage to the side."
Unfortunately for Sharon, "that hasn't happened at all," the source noted.
Aimee, 43, is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy's children. She chose not to participate in the family's 2000s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, and stays out of the spotlight.
Kelly, 41, spoke out about their rift on the September 15 episode of Paul C. Brunson's "We Need to Talk" podcast.
"I believe there’s a reason for everything; it just wasn’t meant to be for her," Kelly said of the show, noting that Aimee "didn’t really ever acknowledge" her or their brother, Jack Osbourne, 40.
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"She was just in her own world doing her own thing," she added.
Kelly explained that she and her eldest sister were complete opposites, referring to their dynamic as "oil and water."
“I’ll never really, truly understand," she elaborated. "It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. You couldn’t be more opposites."
"I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister," the star concluded. "And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever."
'Aimee Is Bewildered'
According to a source close to the sisters, Aimee was taken aback by Kelly's comments.
"Aimee is bewildered," they explained to an outlet. "[She] is not taking this well, and she may very well respond and escalate this."
The rift getting even more out of hand would be "horrendous" for Sharon, the source noted: "The last thing she needs is her girls going at it like this."