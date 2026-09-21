or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sharon Osoburne
OK LogoNEWS

Sharon Osbourne Hoped Ozzy's Death Would Pave a 'Path to Peace' for Daughters Aimee and Kelly to Reconcile, Insider Claims: 'Incredibly Heartbreaking'

Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne wants her daughter to make amends.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne hoped Ozzy Osbourne's death would bring her children together.

A source close to the family revealed that the mom-of-three thought daughters Kelly and Aimee would finally reconcile following their father's sudden death in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Is Incredibly Heartbreaking'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Kelly and Aimee Osbourne
Source: @ARO_OFFICIALMUSIC/INSTAGRAM, MEGA

Kelly Osbourne spoke about her rift with Aimee Osbourne.

The insider told InTouch Weekly that Sharon is "begging her daughters to find a path to peace."

"This is incredibly heartbreaking for Sharon," they revealed. "She loves all her kids, so the fact that Aimee and Kelly can't even really be in the same room is terribly hard."

The last time the siblings were seen together publicly was during Ozzy's funeral in Birmingham last year.

"Sharon was desperately hoping that things might be better with the kids after Ozzy's death," the insider continued. "That it might somehow get them to put their baggage to the side."

Unfortunately for Sharon, "that hasn't happened at all," the source noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourn
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne hoped that Kelly Osbourne would reconcile with her sister.

Aimee, 43, is the eldest of Sharon and Ozzy's children. She chose not to participate in the family's 2000s MTV reality show, The Osbournes, and stays out of the spotlight.

Kelly, 41, spoke out about their rift on the September 15 episode of Paul C. Brunson's "We Need to Talk" podcast.

"I believe there’s a reason for everything; it just wasn’t meant to be for her," Kelly said of the show, noting that Aimee "didn’t really ever acknowledge" her or their brother, Jack Osbourne, 40.

MORE ON:
Sharon Osoburne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourn
Source: MEGA

Aimee and Kelly Osbourne reunited at Ozzy Osbourne's funeral.

"She was just in her own world doing her own thing," she added.

Kelly explained that she and her eldest sister were complete opposites, referring to their dynamic as "oil and water."

“I’ll never really, truly understand," she elaborated. "It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. You couldn’t be more opposites."

"I will tell you it’s one of the hardest things of my life, that I never got a big sister," the star concluded. "And I had to learn how to do certain things that a big sister should have taught you on my own. And I do have a resentment there. I’ll have that forever."

'Aimee Is Bewildered'

The Osbournes
Source: MEGA

Aimee Osbourne was 'bewildered' by Kelly Osbourne's claims, an insider said.

According to a source close to the sisters, Aimee was taken aback by Kelly's comments.

"Aimee is bewildered," they explained to an outlet. "[She] is not taking this well, and she may very well respond and escalate this."

The rift getting even more out of hand would be "horrendous" for Sharon, the source noted: "The last thing she needs is her girls going at it like this."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.