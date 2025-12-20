EXCLUSIVE Ozzy Osbourne's Family 'Seething' Over Rocker's Publicity-Shy Daughter Finally Stepping Into the Spotlight — As She Launches Music Career Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne's family is reportedly not happy that typically-shy Aimee is taking on a more public persona. Aaron Tinney Dec. 20 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Aimee Osbourne has typically been more private compared to her siblings.

The 42-year-old singer and performer, who goes by the stage name ARO, features prominently in the new documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which chronicles the final years of the rock icon's life. The Paramount Plus release, which has been available from October 7, includes intimate footage of Ozzy's struggles with chronic pain, depression and declining health, as well as his family's attempts to care for him during his final months. Aimee, who moved out of her family's mansion at age 16 to avoid being part of MTV's The Osbournes, has long had a fraught relationship with her mother, Sharon, and sister Kelly. In 2021, Kelly admitted on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast: "We don't talk. We're just really different. She doesn't understand me, and I don't understand her." Yet both sisters were present during Ozzy's last days in their home in Buckinghamshire, Britain, helping care for the patriarch alongside Jack and their mom, Sharon.

Source: MEGA Aimee Osbourne is a singer and performer.

"Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer," a source close to the family said at the time. "But it's so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days." The Paramount film traces the trajectory of Ozzy's health decline, beginning with a fall in February 2019 at the family's Los Angeles home, which led to a broken neck and ultimately contributed to his Parkinson's diagnosis. Aimee calmly reflects on the incident by saying: "He's had many accidents that I've witnessed, but you could tell this was not one he was necessarily going to get away with in the same way." Despite the family drama and health crises, the documentary reveals moments of levity, with Ozzy's humor intact even in his darkest moments.

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne passed away in July.

He confides: "The thought of not doing gigs anymore… I went into a dark place. I'm on antidepressants now actually because I was getting ready to off myself. But then I thought, 'What are you f------ talking about?' Because knowing me, I'd do it and I'd be half dead... I'd set myself on fire and I wouldn't die. That's my luck." Aimee, who has avoided marriage and children, is now publicly pursuing her music career after years of remaining in the shadows. She explained in a 2008 interview: "I'm not some weirdo depressed daughter that's afraid of the world and locks herself in her room all day. I just didn't choose to do the show. I want to be a singer, and I felt if I'd stayed with the Osbournes and done the whole thing I would have been typecast right away."

Source: MEGA Aimee Osbourne's family is reportedly 'frustrated' that she's stepping into the spotlight.