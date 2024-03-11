OK Magazine
Sharon Osbourne Shames Sami Sheen, 20, for Doing OnlyFans, Believes She's Sending a Bad Message to 'Other Young Girls'

sharon osbourne shames sami sheen onlyfans
Source: mega;@samisheen/instagram
By:

Mar. 11 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Sharon Osbourne isn't filtering her thoughts while on Celebrity Big Brother, as she recently came after The Real Housewives franchise and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen.

The diss came while Osbourne was talking to fellow competitor and Real Housewives star Lauren Simon, as the music manager admitted she's never watched an episode of Simon's show.

sharon osbourne
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne is currently on 'Celebrity Big Brother.'

"I don't like the way the women are and I don't like how they represent themselves with the cat fighting," The Talk alum explained. "They live b------- lives. Not real lives. It's instantly disposable."

"Denise Richards, I’ll give you an example, she was a magnificent looking girl when she was young, an actress, she was in James Bond," she pointed out of the RHOBH star, to which Simon agreed and said, "Oh, she looks a mess."

sharon osbourne shames sami sheen onlyfans
Source: mega

Osbourne dissed Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen.

"She was a magnificent looking girl when she was young and acting. One of her daughters is very beautiful and very young. She's gone on that website OnlyFans," Osbourne noted of Richards and Charlie Sheen's eldest child, 20-year-old Sami. "What message is she sending out to other young girls."

Lauren noted that OnlyFans creators do it "for money," to which Sharon said, "You can work other jobs."

sharon osbourne shames sami sheen onlyfans
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami joined OnlyFans when she was 18.

"I was talking to someone who made a million pound in a year on OnlyFans, a million pound!" Lauren replied in OnlyFans stars' defense.

Love Island standout Ekin-Su Culculoglu sided with Sharon, saying "I’d rather have zero pounds than a million pounds doing it the wrong way, but have pride."

sharon osbourne shames sami sheen onlyfans
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen turned 20 on March 9.

As OK! reported, Sami launched her account last year, something that prompted her mother to do the same.

"The main reason I wanted to join was, [Sami] got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," the actress explained in an interview of why she also joined the adult platform. "I've done things in my career ... I've done Playboy and I've done s--- shoots before and sometimes people say negative things. And I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram."

Last month, Denise denied rumors that she was doing an OnlyFans collaboration with the teenager.

"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" she shared. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."

"Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f------lutely not. That is not true," the former model stated. "I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged."

