Sharon Stone, 65, Shows Off Toned Physique in String Bikini — See Photo
Sharon Stone is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with age!
The Hollywood icon, 65, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 24, to share a sultry snap of herself rocking a green leopard print string bikini while showing off her toned backside.
"Ready for summer💋😎," Stone captioned the selfie, where she featured her fit physique in the long mirror.
Fans could not get over how good the actress looked, with one social media user writing, "Sharon you look fantastic for ANY age. Keep doing you and don’t listen to any haters. You look fantastic and fit and healthy. ❤️"
"Beautiful and natural! Unlike all those pumped and filters images around ! @sharonstone always inspirational," a second person chimed in.
"What we call a perfect 'summer body!'" another added.
Stone has never shied away from being honest when it comes to the aging process. “Life doesn’t always make you feel like a winner as you grow older,” she said in a recent interview about why she continues to share thirst traps.
“I posted it because I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there," the Here Today star explained.
When asked if she's had any cosmetic procedures done, Stone noted she had in the past, as well as after suffering a major health scare. “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff," she admitted.
“I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage,” she shared. “I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," Stone said, before revealing she once ended a relationship because the man pressured her into injectables.
“‘It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” Stone recalled the former partner saying. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”