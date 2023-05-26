Sharon Stone, 65, Shows Off Toned Physique in String Bikini — See Photo

“I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage,” she shared. “I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," Stone said, before revealing she once ended a relationship because the man pressured her into injectables.

“‘It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” Stone recalled the former partner saying. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”