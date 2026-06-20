EXCLUSIVE Sharon Stone at Center of 'Horrific' Attack Fears After She Shared Horrific Tale of Forgotten Head Trauma Source: MEGA Sharon Stone opened up about the shocking incident during a recent podcast appearance. Aaron Tinney June 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sharon Stone has sparked fears she suffered a vicious attack, which may have involved sexual abuse, drink spiking or domestic violence after revealing she was left unconscious following a mystery assault she only fully understood a decade later when doctors discovered evidence of severe injuries. OK! can reveal Stone, 68, opened up about the shocking incident during a recent podcast appearance, saying said she woke up unconscious on the floor after being struck from behind but had no clear understanding of what had happened. It was not until 10 years later, during medical examinations at a neck and spine clinic in Marina Del Rey, Calif., a doctor informed her injuries visible on X-rays suggested she had been the victim of what he described as a

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone opened up about the shocking incident during a podcast.

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Stone did not publicly identify the alleged attacker and refused to clarify whether the incident involved domestic violence. She said: "I don't know how much I can tell about this. I was hit from behind. I didn't really know until 10 years later what had happened to me because I woke up. I was unconscious on the floor. The two couches were sideways. The coffee table was all over the place. It was sort of upside down. Everything that had been on the coffee table was all over the floor and I didn't know how I got there." A source told OK! the account had raised serious questions because Stone described circumstances consistent with a violent assault, but has chosen not to publicly identify the individual she believes was responsible.

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone did not clarify if the incident was domestic violence.

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Another showbiz source said speculation erupting over her remarks was inevitable given the details Stone disclosed, particularly because she described losing consciousness and waking to find signs of a struggle without a clear memory of the events that led up to it. They added Stone's decision to speak publicly after many years reflected how trauma can continue to affect victims long after an incident occurs, even when legal action is no longer being pursued. The source said: "Theories Sharon was unfortunately subjected to anything from rape to sexual assault to domestic violence are now rife. The entire incident, even years later, sounds horrific." Stone explained answers over the assault only emerged years later when she sought treatment for persistent pain in her neck and shoulders.

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone sought treatment for persistent pain.

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She said: "I went to a clinic because I was having a lot of problems with the back of my neck and my shoulders were so sore and I went to a neck and spine clinic in Marina Del Rey and they had given me propofol and they'd done a lot of X-rays of my front and back and all this stuff. They were going to do some kind of injections into what they thought was arthritis in my neck and shoulders, and they had done all these preliminary x-rays of my thoracic rib cage and my neck and my shoulders and my spine and the doctor came in and he's like, 'We're not going to be able to do this surgery.' I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' And he's like, 'Your thoracic rib cage is all fractured and scarred back together. It's clear that you were attacked and that what happened to you was a felony.'" When Begnaud asked who had attacked her, Stone declined to identify the person. She said: "I am not going to say publicly, but I am going to say that we did report and we did do everything."

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone refused to identify her attacker.