Sharon Stone, 66, Goes Topless, Wears Only Bikini Bottoms While Painting: See the Saucy Photo
Dare to bare!
Sharon Stone showed some skin in her latest Instagram photo, which depicted the actress wearing nothing but bikini bottoms while painting.
"Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰📷: @pricearana," she captioned the Tuesday, July 9, upload, in which her back was toward the camera as she worked on a canvas.
Several celebrities commented on the spicy upload, with Sophia Bush writing, "You’re fabulous. Next pool party, I’ll bring the snacks 💞."
Josh Brolin penned "Bravo!" while Paulina Porizkova gushed, "Love that! Free in body free in mind."
Fans also approved of the snap, with one person quipping, "Why am I 32 and you look SO MUCH better than me 😭."
"When I was a young girl and saw Basic Instinct I thought you were one of the most beautiful women that existed!" another raved. "Still the same after all these years!"
The mom-of-three has never been shy about flaunting her physique regardless of her age.
"I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it," she explained in an interview of embracing getting older. "Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it. I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."
"I’ve stopped questioning everything, and that gives me a lot more room to breathe. I think it’s just getting comfortable in yourself — in everything — but certainly the work," she shared in another chat of how aging has only benefited her in all aspects of life.
"You’re a mess in the first act, going on instinct and bravado," the blonde beauty continued. "I’m better now at all the things you can’t touch with your hands. I’m more discerning. My joy is deeper and less shakable. My craft is really fine-tuned."
While the Oscar nominee used to get Botox injections to mask signs of aging, she stopped doing so after she suffered a "massive stroke."
"I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," she explained to Vogue Arabia.
The ordeal made her view the injections as "some kind of massive, painful neurological need" rather than a "cute luxury."
Though Stone feels confident in her skin without any cosmetic upgrades to her face, an ex once shockingly encouraged her to start getting treatments again.
"‘It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” the actress recalled of their conversation.
"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she said. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."