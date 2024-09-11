'Pulling Up to My Own Funeral': Shawn Mendes Trolls Himself Before 2024 MTV VMAs Appearance Alongside Exes Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes took the perfect opportunity to crack a joke.
Before heading to the 2024 MTV VMAs where he will be in the same room as his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello and his former flame Sabrina Carpenter, the "If I Can't Have You" singer took to Instagram to troll himself over the alleged love triangle.
"Pulling up to my own funeral," Mendes captioned the sultry photos of himself strumming a guitar in an all-black look.
In an interesting twist, his "Senorita" collaborator, who he dated from 2019 to 2021 and for a few months in 2023, arrived to the red carpet dressed in a black veil and funeral attire and back to her brunette locks.
Also, the "Nonsense" singer's music video for the song "Taste" rumored to be about the duo, formerly known as "Shawmila," involved an infamous funeral scene.
While it's unclear if the Canada native's caption has anything to do with Cabello's look and Carpenter's music video, fans did correlate the quip with the supposed situation between the former couple and the blonde singer's alleged sticky dating situation.
"Love that Camila wearing a veil and Shawn said he arriving at his own funeral," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user pointed out.
"She's attending Shawn's funeral, because herself & Sabrina are about to s--- all over him," a second person penned below a photo of Cabello's outfit.
"Camilla in black....Sabrina in white.....and Shawn saying he's at his own funeral.....IM SICKKKKK," another person chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Mendes and Carpenter were reportedly seeing each other for a brief period at the start of 2023. However mere months later, the "Stitches" artist was seen making out with the "Havana" crooner at Coachella.
In the former Disney Channel star's song "Taste" off of her hit album Short n’ Sweet, she sings "I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too."
In another verse she sings, “Palm Springs looks nice, but who’s by your side / D-----, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence / Oh, wow, you just broke up again / What a coincidence/"
In Cabello's song, "June Gloom" off of her latest work C, XOXO, she belts, “If she’s so amazing / Why are you on this side of town? / If you like her so much / What are you here tryna find out?”
