Back On? Shawn Mendes and Ex Camila Cabello Attend Miami Soccer Game Together 1 Year After Their Most Recent Split
Back on?
Shawn Mendes and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted together at the Copa América final in Miami on Sunday, July 14, about one year after their last breakup.
In footage obtained by a fellow attendee, the blonde "Havana" singer, 27, was seen chatting and smiling while sitting next to her 25-year-old ex, though they didn't show any PDA.
It's unclear if the two are just friends or have decided to give their on-off romance another shot.
As OK! reported, the stars first dated from 2019 to 2021 but were seen kissing at Coachella in April 2023 — however, by that June, they parted ways again.
This past March, the Fifth Harmony alum reflected on their short reunion, hinting it was her idea to get back together.
"I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun route — it was a fun moment," she said of them spending time together.
When it came to why they broke up again, Cabello explained, "It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, ‘Yeah this doesn't really — it's not a fit.' It doesn't feel right."
"I think luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that — and it took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good. This is not feeling good,’ like, ‘Let's be friends, I love you. It's all good, let's move on,'" Cabello continued.
"I will always care about him and love him, he's such a good person," she noted of her on-off ex. "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful — and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."
After their split in 2023, Cabello sparked dating buzz when she was seen out with Drake, 37, though it doesn't seem as if a relationship ever materialized.
Meanwhile, fans of the "Stitches" singer have wondered whether his relationship with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda — who is in her early 50s — is strictly platonic, but he's never commented on the gossip.