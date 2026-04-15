Savannah Guthrie's Secret Code at 'Today' Could Mean FBI Is 'Close' to Solving Mom Nancy's Disappearance, Ex-Agent Reveals

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NBC executives reportedly have a code phrase to alert Savannah Guthrie if there is a break in the investigation into her mother Nancy's disappearance while she’s on air hosting the Today show. According to a news outlet, the morning show anchor will know a major development has occurred if producers tell her she's "needed off set." Weighing in on the alleged secret code on Monday, April 13, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told her X followers it could be a sign that "perhaps the FBI is closer than people think" to solving what happened.

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Nancy Guthrie



Code for Savannah?



Perhaps the FBI is closer than people think.



Let's hope so. #NancyGuthrie pic.twitter.com/0g2I5LbY2p — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 14, 2026 Source: @CoffindafferFBI/x Jennifer Coffindaffer wondered whether investigators are getting close to cracking the case.

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'Hearing This Gave Me Pause'

Source: Today/youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie returned to her chair on 'Today' last Monday, April 6.

An insider at Today reportedly told the Daily Mail, "We would pull her immediately, mid-segment if we had to," explaining that Savannah "would understand that there was news about her mom and we'd take into an office and tell her at the same time that another anchor would report it as a breaking story." "All I'm saying is, does this mean the FBI, the task force, everyone is close?" Jennifer wondered. "I would be surprised if they are very close, but hearing this gave me pause," the retired special agent replied to someone's comment on her post.

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Details of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Savannah's 84-year-old mom has been missing since February 1, with investigators believing she was kidnapped some time in the early hours of that Sunday. Per the reported timeline of events, Nancy was most likely abducted around 2:30 a.m. when her pacemaker disconnected from her cellphone, which was left behind at her Tucson, Ariz., home. When authorities arrived at the retiree's upscale Catalina Foothills home that afternoon, they found blood on the doorstep later confirmed to be hers.

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'We Don't Know Anything'

Source: today/youtube Savannah Guthrie opened up about the nightmare in a recent interview.

Since her disappearance, FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect seemingly attempting to disable her doorbell camera and revealed they found DNA evidence at the scene that's still being analyzed. Savannah, 54, recently gave an emotional interview on Today, in which she admitted it's possible her fame led to Nancy's kidnapping. "I hope not. I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything," she told Hoda Kotb. "So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know."

Savannah Guthrie Admitted Her Mom May No Longer Be Alive

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The 84-year-old's blood was found on her front porch.