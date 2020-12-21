Actor Shia LaBeouf was spotted packing on the PDA with Margaret Qualley at LAX airport on Saturday, December 19 only days after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit where she accused LeBeouf of “relentless abuse” and well… it looks like LaBeouf’s love life hasn’t been affected by the suit.

The 34-year-old picked up the 26-year-old at the airport and things immediately got steamy between the pair. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the couple began to kiss passionately once they got to his car, and things heated up even more when they got inside.

This comes only weeks after the couple were naked and getting busy in an NSFW video for Qualley’s sister, Rainey Qualley’s music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

Qualley was previously linked to Pete Davidson in 2019, and in August there were rumors that Qualley and Cara Delevingne were an item after Delevigne shared a cosy snap of the dup with the caption “I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley.”

Earlier this month, Twigs, real name Talliah Debrett Barnett, sued the actor for sexual assault and battery as efforts to get LaBeouf to change privately behind the scenes apparently didn’t work. According to court documents, LaBeouf knowing passed on an STD to Twigs and even covered it with make-up to keep the condition from her.

“Tragically, Tahliah later learned that she was not the first person that LaBeouf had transmitted his disease to,” the papers stated. “Tahliah discovered that at least one other woman that LaBeouf had been in a relationship with had contracted the disease from him, and that he had engaged in similar attempts to hide his condition from that person while engaging in sexual relations.”

Twigs detailed incidents where LaBeouf once woke up her up the middle of the night by choking her, and then on the way home he was driving recklessly and threatened to crash the car. Twigs also said that LaBeough threw her against the car at a gas station, screamed at her and then forced her back inside.

Sia then came forward after the news of Twig’s lawsuit and branded LaBeouf as a “pathological liar” and said that he “conned” her into an “adulterous” relationship.

LaBeouf told The New York Times “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

“I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

In March LaBeouf was spotted with estranged wife, Mia Goth with their wedding rings on, almost two years after they split. Although there were rumors that LaBeouf was abusive towards Goth, she has not come forward with any allegations herself.