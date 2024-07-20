Shiloh Jolie 'Doesn't Think It's Very Cool to Be Some Rich Nepo Baby,' Is 'Disgusted by People Who Waste Money on Designer Bags'
Shiloh Jolie is as humble as they come.
According to insiders, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has continued to be the furthest thing from a "nepo baby" despite all of the privileges that have been bestowed upon her.
"Shiloh has no concept of what it’s really like to struggle, but she doesn’t think it’s very cool to be some rich nepo baby," a source spilled about the 18-year-old.
Despite having all of the resources in the world at their fingertips, the advantage hasn't kept the family from engaging in drama. After an allegedly violent incident on a private plane in 2016, the Fight Club star, 60, has been estranged from many of his kids, with some going so far as to drop his last name.
"Shiloh may not be on the best terms with Brad these days, but she’s got him to thank for organizing a trust fund for her," the insider explained of Pitt's efforts to maintain a connection to his offspring. "The irony is that she couldn’t be less materialistic. Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders and doesn’t have much interest in flaunting her wealth. It’s quite something because she could easily be."
"Shiloh is disgusted by people who waste money on designer bags when there are people going hungry," the source added. "She thinks it’s totally tacky. She almost never spends money on herself. She wears secondhand clothes and would happily shop at thrift stores all the time if she wasn’t worried about getting recognized."
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Takes Out Ad in L.A. Newspaper to Publicly Announce She's Dropping Dad's Last Name
- Here's Every Detail Explaining Why Brad Pitt Is Estranged From His Kids
- Brad Pitt 'Deeply Hurt' After Vivienne and Zahara Stopped Using His Last Name: 'It’s Clear Angelina Jolie Is Twisting the Knife'
Jolie hasn't had much time to worry about fame as she's been laser-focused on dance and helping out her friends within the performance community. "She’s extremely generous and will happily pick up the tab for the group when they all go out to eat. She doesn’t do it to be flashy,” the insider claimed of her generosity. "It’s more because she has the money, and a lot of her friends are broke.”
The budding artist even has dreams of being a normal young adult like everyone else. "She wants to study dance and live in a humble apartment with a bunch of kids her own age," the source noted of what the future may have in store. "That’s what her mom did when she was young. In a lot of ways, she and Angelina are very alike.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke with sources close to Jolie.