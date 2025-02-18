Shiloh Jolie Looks Too Cool for School While Out in Los Angeles Amid Quest for 'Private' Life: Photos
Shiloh Jolie looked incredibly cool while headed to dance class in Los Angeles.
On Monday, February 17, the 18-year-old daughter of famed exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted en route to get her groove on in Studio City.
In photos obtained by OK!, Shiloh — who officially dropped her dad's last name in 2024 — kept a low profile while wearing the hood of her graphic sweatshirt over her head. The comfy hoodie featured a nod to the 1983 film Scarface.
The teenager had a black backpack on — likely packed with items needed for her dance class — as she paired the top half of her look with wide-leg denim jeans and sneakers.
Dance has been a hobby for the famous offspring in recent years, with Shiloh being a member of Millennium Dance Complex and going viral several times for her impressive moves.
Shiloh's longtime choreographer Keelan Carter praised the teen's skills last year, telling Daily Mail she is an "exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work."
"She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage," Carter continued. "Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals. Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio."
"I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it," the choreographer concluded.
Shiloh's mom, Angelina, recently shed light on her daughter's desire to live a life away from the spotlight.
Admitting "none" of her and Brad's six children, Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, "want to be in front of the camera," Angelina explained how her fourth child has the strongest desire to steer clear of publicity.
"They are quite private," she said during a Good Morning America interview in November 2024, noting how Shiloh in particular is "extremely private."
"They weren’t born with privacy," Angelina mentioned at the time. "So I hope they can have that as they get older."
As OK! previously reported, an insider recently echoed Angelina's remarks by stating: "Out of all of Angelina’s kids, Shiloh is the most private. She does not seek attention in any way, except when she’s dancing. That’s the only time she’s willing to take center stage and even that is rare, because she usually prefers to be in the back of the group."
"If she wanted, she could have a whole show built around her, but that is so not her style," the insider pointed out. "Even joining a big-name artist as a backup dancer is not something she’s ready for at this point, although that may change in the future because she also really loves music and going to concerts."