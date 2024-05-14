Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Incredible Dance Moves After Dad Brad Pitt Admitted He Has No Rhythm: Watch
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is all grown up — and knows how to break it down on the dance floor!
The 17-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie recently had her talents showcased in a video shared to Instagram by choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter, who applauded Shiloh for her impressive skills alongside a video of the famous offspring dancing to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo featuring Sino Msolo and Boibizza.
"Her movement is crazy ✨🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj 🫶," Lil Kelaan captioned a clip of Shiloh — who sported black sweatpants and an oversized navy blue T-shirt for the occasion.
Shiloh has been passionate about dance for quite some time now.
Back in 2022, her father shared his impressed reaction to Shiloh’s groovy moves during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt, whose relationship with his daughter has been rather rocky in recent years, said of Shiloh’s dancing, calling her performances "very beautiful."
- Brad Pitt 'Drained From Fighting' With Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie But 'Refuses' to Give Up on Relationships With His Kids: Source
- Brad Pitt 'Cherishes Time With His Kids' Amid Heartbreaking Custody Battle: 'He's Super Grateful'
- Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Living Together After Dating for Over a Year: 'They Are Going Very Strong'
"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," the Bullet Train actor quipped.
Regardless of whether Shiloh decides to turn dancing into a career, Brad simply wants his and Jolie’s six children to be happy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish," he said of Shiloh and her five siblings — Maddox , 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.
Last year, Brad appeared to discover a newfound love for dancing, as he told W Magazine, "I find myself enjoying a bit of a dance lately," as the Fight Club star further explained: "Dance has become a part of my future. Or my present. Just in life!"
Brad hasn't been on the best terms with his and Angelina's six children ever since the Maleficent actress filed for divorce from her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar in 2016.
The last straw leading to the A-list actors' marital demise reportedly involved Brad allegedly abusing his family while on board a private plane.
Angelina pulled the plug on her and Brad's marriage just two years after the duo tied the knot in 2014. Prior to exchanging vows, the famed exes dated for roughly a decade.