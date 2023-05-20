Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is 'One of the Most Down-to-Earth Kids in Hollywood': She's 'Surprisingly Well-Adjusted'
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is growing into her own!
The 17-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been keeping busy while navigating her teenage years! Despite her parents' drama following their 2016 split, both can find common ground in how proud they are of their talented offspring.
"She insists on earning her own money, buys most of her clothes from vintage shops and has friends from all walks of life," a source explained of the shockingly grounded Shiloh. “She’s mature beyond her years."
"Shiloh is totally into the arts — acting, dancing, singing and DJing," an insider said of the busy kiddo. "She is even working with Brad producing and directing a movie."
The active teen has also voiced her desire to see the world and has big dreams of traveling across the globe. "She’s caught the travel bug and fallen in love with Europe," an insider said. "She eventually wants to live in New York so that she can be closer to some of her favorite countries, like Italy and Spain."
Shiloh — who one of six children including Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — has come a long way from being the quiet person she used to be. “Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight,” a source added earlier this year.
“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” a third source spilled. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”
Shiloh recently went viral with a video showing off her impressive dancing skills and her proud dad marveled at how she got such rhythm.
"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," Pitt said in an interview. "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. It's very beautiful."
