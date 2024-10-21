Shirley MacLaine Told Elvis Presley to Be 'Kind' as He 'Didn't Know How to Behave' Early in His Career
Shirley MacLaine, known for her legendary career in Hollywood, is pulling back the curtain on her early interactions with another icon — Elvis Presley.
In her new memoir, The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime, the 90-year-old actress revealed that the singer needed a bit of guidance when he first stepped into the world of acting.
"His dressing room was two doors down, and he didn't know how to behave as he needed to on the set," MacLaine reminisced about her time at Paramount Studios, where she first crossed paths with Presley.
"I just told him to be nice to people and kind, because he was a huge star then," she said.
Despite their proximity on set, MacLaine noted that their relationship didn’t go beyond those brief encounters.
"But we didn't hang out, I didn't know him that well," the actress admitted.
Presley’s struggles with fame have been well-documented, and recent revelations from his family further emphasize just how much he grappled with the pressure of stardom.
A separate memoir from Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, and his late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, entitled From Here to the Great Unknown, shared more insight into who Elvis was, as OK! previously reported.
Riley shared that her mother, Lisa, witnessed her father's darkest moments.
“I think this is the first time she’s ever talked in detail about his death in the book. She said goodnight to him, and I think she knew saying goodnight like she had a sense… many times that he was not okay,” Riley shared in an interview in October. “She would find him in his bathroom looking kind of out of it or holding onto the railing to stand up straight.”
"She also wrote these letters when she was little, saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die,'" Riley said.
Sadly, Lisa Marie’s intuition was right as Elvis passed away at just 42 years old when she was 9 years old in 1977.
According to PBS News, the cause of his death was linked to high levels of drugs, including opiates such as “Dilaudid, Percodan, Demerol, and Quaaludes," which were found in his system.
MacLaine spoke to People.