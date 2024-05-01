OK Magazine
Cher Turned Down Elvis Presley Because of His 'Reputation' With Women: 'I Was Nervous'

cher turned down elvis presley because reputation women pp
Source: mega
By:

May 1 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Cher and Elvis Presley could have been an iconic power couple!

During a Wednesday, May 1, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the "Believe" singer, 77, revealed the King of Rock and Roll once asked her out on a date — however, she declined due to his playboy persona.

cher turned down elvis presley because reputation women
Source: mega

Cher revealed why she turned down Elvis Presley.

"It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation..." Cher told Jennifer Hudson about why she turned him down.

The Moonstruck actress also emphasized how she's more reserved when it comes to dating and how that plays a part in the men she chooses to be with. "I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men," she added.

elvis
Source: mega

Cher said no to a date with Elvis Presley because of his 'reputation.'

"And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones that [did],” Cher explained.

"They're bold," the talk show host, 42, pointed out before the "Dark Lady" singer threw in, "Yeah, raised by women like me!"

The music icon has been dating 38-year-old Alexander "A.E." Edwards off and on since 2022.

cher turned down elvis presley because reputation women
Source: mega

Cher has been dating 38-year-old Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards since 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Cher's romance with the music producer has kept her feeling younger than she is. “She says she’s up on all the latest music and trends now because of him,” an insider spilled to a magazine. "Her ego has gotten a huge boost by having him on her arm.”

However, some people in the music icon's inner circle fear Edwards' lifestyle may be too much for her. "A.E. is a bad boy who parties quite hard,” the source claimed. "To be fair, Cher has a lot of stamina, but it’s not a healthy situation for a woman of her age.”

cher turned down elvis presley because reputation women
Source: mega

Cher's romance with Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards has given her ego a 'boost.'

“She doesn’t want to come off as an old stick-in-the-mud, so she pushes herself to stay out all night,” the insider added. “Cher doesn’t want him partying without her because she knows there are always tons of hot women around. That definitely makes her jealous.”

Despite any issues, Cher recently gushed about how the two first connected. "We met because my friend kept nudging me to go ask him about his teeth. So I’m looking at this beautiful guy with white hair, tatted up and with these teeth. And so I said, ‘Dude, I like your grill.’ And, he went, ‘No, they’re my teeth.’ And so we just talked for a second," Cher revealed.

Source: OK!

“So he asked my friend to send me this picture of us. And then my friend said, ‘No, send it to her yourself.’ And so he texts me, and I was in Switzerland. I just visited Tina [Turner], and I was going to be there for a couple of weeks. So we just started texting," she added.

